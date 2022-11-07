Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.17

The board of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of November, with investors receiving $0.17 per share. This means the annual payment is 2.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Climb Global Solutions' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. But before making this announcement, Climb Global Solutions' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 84% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 93.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Climb Global Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.64 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Climb Global Solutions has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Climb Global Solutions definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Climb Global Solutions' Dividend

Overall, we think Climb Global Solutions is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Climb Global Solutions has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

