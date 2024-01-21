CLIMB Theatre teaches empathy and advocacy skills to ACGC students

Jan. 21—GROVE CITY

— Middle school students from ACGC learned all about empathy, advocacy and discrimination during the school day on Friday, as CLIMB Theatre visited with a pair of actor educators who visited with students in grades 6-8.

According to a press release, CLIMB's team collaborated with ACGC staff to develop the curriculum. The classes included games, activities and skits to better engage students with social-emotional learning live in the classroom.

Actor educators Alissa Bidwell and Jorah Graham focused mainly on the two topics of empathy and advocacy. They used an example of a new kid at school to show just how easy it can be to fall into a pattern that lacks empathy and advocacy when speaking about someone they don't know behind their back.

The CLIMB leaders then had hot-seat questions from the class about the interaction.

"Why were you being so racist toward the new kid," one student asked. "Why did you be mean to her because of things she can't change," another student asked.

According to ACGC middle school counselor Ambrosia Doty, the classes will hopefully help students treat others with respect in the classroom and school hallways around ACGC.

"I think it's navigating how this can affect their lives as young people and understand how to treat other people," Doty said. "Even if we're not friends, we can be treated equally."

Additionally, the educational sessions also touched on the umbrella term "discrimination," and also explained other areas associated under the term, including what ableism, homophobia, classim and racism each meant.

CLIMB Theatre is a youth-centered organization that uses theatre to teach social-emotional learning in a way that is intentionally intersectional.

CLIMB's interactive programming

allows students to practice CLIMB's A.R.E.A.S. (Accountability, Resiliency, Empathy, Advocacy, and Self-Regulation) and help the characters work through tough social situations.