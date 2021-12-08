A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half
It's believed the gems were aboard an Air India Boeing 707, which crashed on the mountain in 1966.
It's believed the gems were aboard an Air India Boeing 707, which crashed on the mountain in 1966.
Skilyr Hicks, who at age 14 impressed the judges of America’s Got Talent with her performance of an original song and poignant story of losing her father, died Monday in Liberty, South Carolina. She was 23. Her death was confirmed by her younger sister Breelyn Hicks in a Facebook post this morning. Earlier, TMZ reported […]
In a new interview, the"Morning Show" star discusses her career, the tabloids, social media, haters of her vaccine stance and the "jarring" "Friends" reunion.
"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Jennifer Aniston said
A scuba diving YouTuber may have cracked the cold case of two Tennessee teens who disappeared 21 years ago after discovering the car they were last seen in at the bottom of a river.
The 57-year-old model is kicking back!
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt disagrees with the order of the final College Football Playoff rankings.
Cast members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stepped out in their best dress at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday and fans couldn't get enough of Dorit Kemsley's revealing number.
Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal...
Kate's parents and siblings, as well as other members of the royal family, are all in attendance
Title challenger Max Verstappen has been bullied by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team this season, former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has told AFP.
Christina Aguilera wore black and yellow chaps and a bodysuit for her performance of "Dirrty" at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.
It’s now been 10 years since one of the last truly devastating hits the NFL has witnessed. Thursday, December 8, 2011. The Browns visited the Steelers. Colt McCoy played quarterback for Cleveland. James Harrison provided the Pittsburgh defense with a degree of physicality and, in turn, intimidation. As the clock moved under six minutes to [more]
REUTERSAfter Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday.Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the U.S. attorney for the district including Chicago and who prosecuted Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and deposed the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, shifted the foc
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect on the East Coast as the region braces for a major snowstorm Wednesday night and Thursday.
Brooke Shields, 56, looks strong in a yellow bathing suit on the beach after her leg injury in a new photo. She broke her femur in February and is on the mend.
Current 'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is on a consecutive game winning streak. Read about the records she's shattering during her time on the game show.
Letters allegedly sent from Prince Philip to Princess Diana appear to show him taking her side over Charles' in the divorce. He says, among other things, that Charles was "silly" and that no one in their "right mind" would leave Diana for Camilla.
Becky G turned heads as she arrived at the 2021 People's Choice Awards wearing a sizzling black and yellow Roberto Cavalli gown. The vibrant floor-length ensemble featured an extreme thigh-high slit and stomach cut-out. She paired the gown with a pair of Jimmy Choo Max 150 Suede open toe platform sandals.
Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA ...
The Ravens employed a little-used strategy in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, having safety Chuck Clark intentionally jump offside late in the game. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to talk about it. “I don’t need to get into the strategy of it all,” Harbaugh said. “But sometimes, it is, [and] sometimes, it isn’t.” [more]