Climber using no equipment dies after falling at Colorado state park, officials say

A group of climbers found a man unconscious and not breathing at a Colorado state park, officials said.

The climber appeared to have died after falling Wednesday from Rincon wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was likely climbing with no equipment, known as “free soloing,” when he fell, authorities said.

“Rescuers determined that the 31-year-old male from Lakewood, Colorado, was deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The incident was investigated by Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office Investigators.”

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Free soloing is a form of climbing where the person doesn’t use any ropes, harnesses or protective equipment to go up the cliff.

“This is the real deal, one of the most dangerous and extreme sports there is,” climbing website Expert Climbers said. “It stands to reason that if you fall, you die.”

