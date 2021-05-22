Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

  • Mountain guide Lukas Furtenbach speaks to The Associated Press in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Furtenbach, an expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. (AP Photo/Bikram Rai)
  • Mountain guide Lukas Furtenbach speaks to The Associated Press in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Furtenbach, an expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. (AP Photo/Bikram Rai)
  • FILE- In this Nov. 12, 2015 file photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal. A Swiss climber and an American have died on Mount Everest in the season's first casualties on the world's highest mountain, expedition organizers said Thursday. (AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa, File)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Nepal Everest

Mountain guide Lukas Furtenbach speaks to The Associated Press in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Furtenbach, an expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. (AP Photo/Bikram Rai)
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
·2 min read

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak.

Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive.

“I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Furtenbach told The Associated Press in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

“We have at least 100 people minimum positive for COVID in base camp, and then the numbers might be something like 150 or 200,” he said.

He said it was obvious there were many cases at the Everest base camp because he could visibly see people were sick, and could hear people coughing in their tents.

A total of 408 foreign climbers were issued permits to climb Everest this season, aided by several hundred Sherpa guides and support staff who've been stationed at base camp since April.

Nepalese mountaineering officials have denied there are any active cases this season among climbers and support staff at all base camps for the country's Himalayan mountains. Mountaineering was closed last year due to the pandemic.

Nepalese officials could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday. Other climbing teams have not announced any COVID-19 infections among their members or staff. Several climbers have reported testing positive after they were brought down from the Everest base camp.

Furtenbach said most teams on the mountain were not carrying virus testing kits, and that before his team pulled out, they had helped conduct tests and had confirmed two cases.

Most teams are still at base camp, hoping for clear weather next week so they can make a final push to the summit before the climbing season closes at the end of the month, Furtenbach said.

In late April, a Norwegian climber became the first to test positive at the Everest base camp. He was flown by helicopter to Kathmandu, where he was treated and later returned home.

Nepal is experiencing a virus surge, with record numbers of new infections and deaths. China last week canceled climbing from its side of Mount Everest due to fears the virus could be spread from the Nepalese side.

Nepal reported 8,607 new infections and 177 deaths on Friday, bringing the nation’s totals since the pandemic began to more than 497,000 infections and 6,024 deaths.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil senator says Bolsonaro never wanted COVID-19 vaccines, preferred herd immunity

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro never wanted to buy COVID-19 vaccines and originally bet on herd immunity beating the coronavirus, the senator leading the upper house's inquiry into the government's handling of the crisis said on Friday. In an interview, Senator Renan Calheiros said it is too early to say if Bolsonaro had committed any criminal offense in his management of the public health crisis, and that more investigation is required. "I think everything points in that direction," Calheiros said, regarding Bolsonaro's preference for herd immunity.

  • Hong Kong says Taiwan 'grossly interfered' in its affairs

    Hong Kong’s government on Friday said it has pulled all of its staff out of Taiwan and accused the island’s government of having “grossly interfered” in the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s internal affairs. Taiwan responded by saying Hong Kong had politicized a connection that was dedicated to serving the public, and that it supports universal values of free speech and assembly. Hong Kong said its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office will remain closed while it closely monitors development and considers the way forward “in a holistic manner.”

  • 'Early signs’ of possible increase in COVID cases, new official figures reveal

    Yorkshire and The Humber, the North East and the South East all saw early signs of an increase, the ONS said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly for pandemic, says Dominic Cummings

    Two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine gives 80pc protection against Indian variant Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant The five key Covid questions Dominic Cummings must answer when he confronts MPs Why Joe Biden’s vaccine patent call will backfire Better safe than sorry, Sage tells Government Heathrow to open terminal for red-list arrivals Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Britain could have avoided any form of Covid lockdown if it had planned properly for a pandemic, Patrick Sawer reports. Mr Cummings has accused Downing Street of having failed to seriously prepare for pandemics such as coronavirus, which spread rapidly after originating in China last year. In the latest of a series of Tweets criticising Mr Johnson and his ministers, as well as previous governments, for their failure to make adequate plans, Mr Cummings says: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3.” He added: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” Mr Cummings’ comments are bound to cause further embarrassment in Government and add to pressure over its handling of Britain’s response to the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Game Recap: Grizzlies 117, Warriors 112

    Ja Morant recorded 35 points (15 in the 4th quarter + OT), along with six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Grizzlies as they defeated the Warriors, 117-112, in overtime. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 39 points (6-15 3pt FG), while Draymond Green tallied a triple-double with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the losing effort.

  • Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

    Nearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. The Justice Department budgeted for 20,446 full-time correctional officer positions in 2020, but the agency that runs federal prisons said it currently employs 13,762 officers. The Bureau of Prisons insists that many of its facilities still have a full complement of officers who focus solely on maintaining order.

  • GOP bemoans White House's $550B cut to infrastructure proposal

    The White House offered Senate Republicans a $1.7 trillion infrastructure counteroffer, a $550 billion cut from the original proposal, in "the spirit of finding common ground," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.The big picture: The price tag is still billions of dollars more than Republicans' proposal, and a spokesperson for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the lead GOP negotiator, said Friday's offer remained "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support," per Politico. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The White House and Senate Republicans met earlier this week. Friday's proposed changes to the president's American Jobs Plan would shift spending on research and development, supply chains, manufacturing and small business to other proposals.Psaki said the latest proposal slashes expenditures on broadband, roads, bridges and other major projects to close in on Republicans' bottom line. Still, President Biden's team is pushing for investments in new veterans hospitals, rail and green energy projects.What they're saying: "This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some ideas that are important to the president ... while also staying firm in areas that are most vital to building our infrastructure and industries of the future," Psaki said at Friday's press briefing.The counterproposal highlights the president's pledge not to raise taxes for people making less than $400,000 a year, per Psaki.It also encourages Republicans to "take a fresh look" at the fact that many corporations and individuals in the highest income bracket can afford to pay more taxes, Psaki added. Yes, but: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden,” Capito’s spokesperson said, per Politico. What to watch via AP: "The president’s team is holding to a soft Memorial Day deadline it had set to determine whether a deal was within reach."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon joke about Greg Pence's no vote on solving Mike Pence's attempted murder

    "Last night the House voted 252-175 to form a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Not only did 175 Republicans vote against the commission, they also want to make Jan. 6 'Bring Your Insane Rioter to Work Day.'" The commission bill "now heads to the Senate, where it needs support of 10 Republicans," he said. "Come on, there's a better chance of 10 dentists supporting Mountain Dew Cake Smash." "Get this, Mike Pence's brother Greg Pence voted no," Fallon laughed. "People said, 'Don't you care that they tried to kill your brother?' And he was like 'No's before bros!' That will make for a fun family barbecue this summer: 'Mother, ask Judas how he wants his meat patty.'" The Late Show suggested this year's Pence Thanksgiving will be awkward, to the tune of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family." Apparently, "Republicans don't want to find out why they were almost murdered because it could hurt them politically," believing "a Jan. 6 probe could undercut their midterm message," Stephen Colbert sighed at The Late Show. Rep. Tim Ryan's (D-Ohio) explained his bafflement at this strategy on the House floor. "Wow, what an impassioned speech," Colbert marveled. "That guy should run for president." (The joke is, he just did.) "The new new thing in Washington now that's dividing Congress is the mask mandate in the House of Representatives — Democrats want it, so Republicans, naturally, don't," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It look a while, but we finally found the one thing House Republicans aren't willing to cover up: their faces. And the main reason these masks are still needed, the only reason they need them on the floor of the House, is because less than half of House Republicans are vaccinated." He explained how certain unvaccinated people are total "freeloaders." Jeff Bezos is auctioning off a seat on his Blue Origin space tourism flight, and the current high bid is $2.8 million, Kimmel said. "Who has $2.8 million and might need to get off the planet fast?" Maybe the rich guy in deepening legal peril. Donald Trump will "finally get to meet all the illegal aliens he's been screaming about," he joked. The former president's former lawyer suggested he'll feed his kids to the wolves to save his own skin, Kimmel said. "The saddest part is going to be when Trump forgets to pin a crime on Tiffany." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tCheney bluntly calls Greene's mask-Holocaust comparison 'evil lunacy'

  • People Are Very Confused by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Huge Luxury Farmhouse

    So, what do you think?

  • Back off from Princess Diana interview to give Martin Bashir a ‘clear run’, BBC royal editor told

    Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal editor, has revealed that he was told to “back off” from speaking to Diana, Princess of Wales in order to give Martin Bashir “a clear run”. It was Witchell, who was working for Panorama in 1995, who first mooted the idea of a televised interview and had arranged to meet the Princess to discuss the proposal before events took a different turn. He was forced to cancel two consecutive lunch meetings at Kensington Palace after being sent away on assignment and before it could be rescheduled, he was promoted to the role of diplomatic correspondent. Steve Hewlett, the editor of Panorama, took Witchell off the project and replaced him with Bashir. Witchell, who became the royal correspondent three years later in 1998, said he was told the matter had to be kept “secret from the Kensington Palace authorities”.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • MLB roundup: Braves pound Pirates 20-1

    Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza hit grand slams and Austin Riley went deep twice as the Atlanta Braves powered to a 20-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Acuna sliced a second-inning, full-count pitch from Tyler Anderson toward right field for his National League-leading 14th home run. Riley hit solo homers in the fifth and seventh innings, giving him seven long balls this season, and added a double and a sacrifice fly to finish 3-for-4.

  • Several members of my family in India got COVID, so I flew home to help. While the US reopens, India is still deep in crisis.

    It was the fear for my father's life that made me pack my bags and leave New York within a day's notice.

  • Charles Leclerc claims Monaco pole but ends qualifying with heavy crash

    Leclerc could face a grid penalty if certain parts of his car need to be changed.

  • Alabama Lifts Ban on Yoga in Schools — But Teachers Are Still Forbidden from Saying 'Namaste'

    The ruling will take effect on Aug. 1, just ahead of the start of the 2021-22 school year

  • Ford teases Ranger Raptor Special Edition in Old West showdown

    Ford has released a teaser video for an upcoming Ranger Raptor Special Edition, but it's a bit more than just your typical poorly lit teaser video. The premise for the ruggified Ranger promo is an Old West showdown, á la "High Noon" or the Sergio Leone classic "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly." In Ford's case, they've renamed it "The Good, The Bad, and the Bad-R.S.E." Cheeky.

  • Virgin Galactic rocket plane flies to edge of space

    Sir Richard Branson's spaceplane completes the first of three key test flights above New Mexico.

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media