Climbing World Wheat Reserves May Help Temper Chaos in Black Sea

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s stockpiles of wheat are on the rise, with a bigger harvest in Australia potentially tempering impacts of the Ukraine war, which is disrupting about a quarter of the grain’s global trade.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s forecast for crops, released Wednesday. Chicago wheat fell by the exchange’s limit, and remains locked there.

Australia is poised to reap a record harvest this season, and a robust export pace out of India will continue due to ample reserves and rising global prices. In a surprising move, the agency also revised U.S. wheat exports downwards even as the war between Russia and Ukraine, both powerhouse producers, exacerbates fears of supply shortfalls.

The figures don’t “seem to really reflect problems in the Black Sea region, but it’s really hard to predict future grain flows right now,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International LLC in Chicago.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the world’s wheat supplies into chaos. Futures are at their most volatile in at least a decade, and earlier this week reached an all-time high. The gains -- along with surging vegetable oil prices and corn and soybeans close to record levels -- could significantly increase global food prices that are already at the highest ever.

The U.S. raised world wheat ending stockpiles to 281.5 million bushels from 278.2 the prior month. That’s partly as Black Sea supplies are stalled and still count toward reserves.

Wheat exports from the Black Sea region will be lower, with Ukraine’s cut by 4 million tons to total 20 million tons, and Russia’s cut by 3 million tons to 32 million tons. U.S. wheat exports were lowered 10 million bushels to total 800 million, while corn exports were lifted by 75 million bushels on signs of sharply lower shipments from Ukraine, the USDA said.

Angie Setzer, cofounder and partner of farm advisory ConsusROI, said anyone working with Ukrainian farmers will tell you that they are determined to get some kind of crop out.

“We just added an incredible amount of risk premium into this market and now we are going to have to prove why it needs to be maintained,” she said.

Benchmark wheat futures in Chicago were down by the exchange limit, or 6.6%, to $12.015 a bushel, after soaring to a multiyear high the prior day. Prices are still up more than 50% since the start of the year. Corn futures fell 2.5% to $7.345 a bushel, and soybeans also fell.

The U.S.’s forecast comes as corn, soybean and spring wheat farmers in the Northern Hemisphere are getting ready for planting season. Farmers in North America could see the current prices as a reason to plant more this spring, but it will be months before those acres get harvested. Growers are already contending with surging costs of everything from fertilizer to seeds to fuel.

Weather has also been a factor in the current rally. In Brazil, a major supplier of corn and soybeans, a crippling drought is ruining crops. Dry weather also wilted fields in Canada and parts of the U.S. last year.

