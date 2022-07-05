Climentum Capital targets European startups with $157M fund to reduce CO2 emissions

Paul Sawers
·6 min read

Despite the economic downturn and perilous position many startups find themselves in, some industries are seeing continued momentum in terms of inwards investments -- one of those is climate tech.

In 2021 alone, some $40 billion was invested across more than 600 deals, a trend that is seemingly continuing into 2022 with significant capital plowed into startups combatting the climate crisis. In tandem, we've seen a slew of new funds emerge dedicated to the cause, positioning fledgling climate-focused companies well to flourish against a backdrop of scale-backs and layoffs elsewhere in the startup world.

The latest such fund to emerge on the scene is Climentum Capital, which today announced the first close of its inaugural €150 million ($157 million) fund, which is designed to help curb CO2 emissions and "accelerate Europe's green transition," the company said.

TechCrunch caught up with founding partner Yoann Berno to get the lowdown on what Climentum is striving to achieve, and how it sets itself apart from the incumbents in the space.

Sustainable investment

The driving force behind Climentum's investment philosophy is Europe's new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which came into force last year. SFDR is designed to improve transparency in the sustainable investment sphere, so finance companies are more accountable for specific claims they make around their sustainability credentials -- it's partly to do with preventing greenwashing. Climentum, specifically, is focused on being a so-called "Article 9 fund," which means that it's making sustainable investments and carbon emission reduction a core investment objective. And in the process, it gives the fund's backers access to all the relevant data they need to report on their own ESG (environmental, social, and governance) targets.

Climentum's operations are spread across three core Northern European hubs in Denmark (Copenhagen), Sweden (Stockholm), and Germany (Berlin), with backing from a host of Nordic pension funds and Europe-based conglomerates. This includes chemical giant BASF's venture capital arm, which sees Climentum as a conduit to achieving its own climate-focused goals.

"We are backed by BASF which sees in us a strategic investment to get closer to their decarbonization objectives, and a source of intel to guide their corporate strategy in the coming decade," Berno continued.

Berno was also keen to stress that two of Climentum's five founding general partners are female (one of whom has yet to be formally announced), which he sees as a positive differentiator in an industry dominated by men.

"We are 40% female, which is as good as it gets in the industry -- [it's] still not at full parity, but we will continue pushing our gender equality agenda," Berno explained.

Climentum Capital: Morten Halborg, managing partner (Copenhagen); Yoann Berno, investment partners (Berlin); Dörte Hirschberg, investment partners (Berlin); and Stefan Mård, impact partner (Copenhagen). One more partner is to be announced, based out of Stockholm.

Climentum has currently only secured around half of the targeted €150 million for its first close, but it expects to close the full fund by the year's end. In the longer term, it's looking to make some 25 investments across Europe from late-seed stage to series A, with individual figures ranging from around €1 million to €5 million. The six core focus categories that Climentum will target for reducing CO2 will be next-gen renewables; food and agriculture; industry and manufacturing; buildings and architecture; transportation and mobility; and waste and materials.

Climentum said that it is already close to finalizing three investments which are currently at the due-diligence stage, which are focused on material recycling, alternative protein production, and insect farming.

So far, so good. But in a field teeming with climate-focused investors and a seemingly insatiable appetite for startups promising to help repair Planet Earth, Climentum is touting tough thresholds in terms of how the team benefit financially from their collective investments. In essence, it has to overcome two stringent hurdles as part of what it's calling a "dual carry" investment model.

"The first hurdle is financial with a competitive return target of three-times over the fund's lifetime," Berno said. "The second [hurdle] is a [climate] impact hurdle with an ambitious CO2 emissions reduction target, which will be measured at the portfolio level at the end of the fund."

In other words, Climentum is measuring success not purely on how much of a return they get for their backers, but how much of an impact their investments have in terms climate.

It's also important not to overlook the strategic locations that Climentum has focused on. The firm is not only going where the policies and attitudes toward green technologies are among the strongest of anywhere else in the world, but also where there is already a significant climate-focused tech startup community.

"Sweden, Germany, and Denmark are in the top five countries in the world in terms of forward environmental regulations and public mandate to accelerate the green transition," Berno explained. "[And] the three capital cities are some of the most active startup hubs in Europe, with a disproportionate amount of climate tech startups."

A climate of change

It's also worth looking at the timing of Climentum's fund launch, which looks pretty good from myriad standpoints. With growing pressure on the energy markets due to the war in Ukraine, and many countries trying to reduce their reliance on Russian gas, this bodes well for "alternative" energy sources, as well as technologies that promise to help nations reduce their energy consumption. On top of that, supply chain issues are causing a shortage of food such as protein, which places emerging startups focused on insect farming, for example, in a strong position.

Moreover, the broader economic downturn also puts investors such as Climentun in a good position, including the terms they may now be able to agree with startups. 

"The current economic slowdown has stopped the euphoria on the VC market and caused a significant reduction in startup valuations and amounts deployed," Berno said. "As an investor, we are liquidity provider to a market that desperately needs more liquidity to continue financing rapidly evolving innovation."

When everything is thrown together into a giant melting pot, it seems clear that now is as good a time as there ever has been for climate-tech startups to flourish. There is demand from consumers and corporations alike, while governments are cooking up policies that make society-wide green philosophies much more than a "nice-to-have" -- any business that wants to function in today's world needs to take its climate responsibilities seriously.

"The climate tech companies that have a real solution to some of the world's biggest problems already have pent up demand from consumers, corporates and governments," Berno said. "This phenomenon justifies some of the high valuations which will be amplified by the demand for acquisitions from corporates desperate to meet their 2030 emission targets."

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy rainfall triggers severe flooding in China

    STORY: The footage showed an excavator working among floodwater in Fuchuan, Guangxi province on Sunday (July 3).In Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, rescuers were seen transporting residents over inundated roads.Heavy rain is expected to hit central and southern China over the next few days as the expansive rain belts of a weakening typhoon sweep inland from the country's southern coastline.

  • Marketmind: Inflation vs recession

    Yes, recession risk remains high on markets' radar but no, there are yet few signs that central banks will be swayed in their determination to aggressively raise interest rates. So, it was no surprise that the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its key interest rate on Tuesday by 50 basis points to 1.35%. And as this table shows, central banks in big developed economies are opting for large moves to get ahead of price pressures.

  • Tulare County expands services for youth in need

    The Tulare County Office of Education's Dream Center added a clothing closet, food pantry, and preschool area - and that's just the start.

  • Onomondo secures cash to expand its wireless network for IoT devices

    Onomondo, a startup offering a dedicated wireless network for internet of things (IoT) devices, today announced that it raised $21 million in a funding round led by Verdane with participation from Maersk Growth, People Ventures, and The Danish Growth Fund. In an email, CEO Michael Karlsen told TechCrunch that the new cash will be put toward productization, go-to-market efforts, and marketing as Onomondo scales its team from 50 people to around 100 by the end of the year. Karlsen co-founded Onomondo in 2012 alongside Henrik Aagaard with the goal of, in Karlsen's words, "expanding the capabilities of what a network can solve for IoT."

  • China to Start Interest-Rate Swap Connect With Hong Kong

    The People's Bank of China, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission are working to develop swap connect that would enable offshore investors to execute interest rate derivatives transactions with onshore investors in mainland China. China will also raise currency its&nbsp;swap&nbsp;with Hong Kong to 800 billion yuan ($119 billion) from 500 billion yuan. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Xiao Jianhua: Canadian officials barred from tycoon's China trial

    The trial is taking place five years after Xiao Jianhua vanished from a Hong Kong luxury hotel.

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • Teen will lose her leg after shark attack in Florida

    Addison Bethea was scalloping along the gulf coast with her older brother, a firefighter, when a 9-foot-long shark latched onto her thigh.

  • Is It Safer To Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    Obviously a market crash can erase years of diligent savings and shrewd investing in the course of a few months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from getting big returns when it recovers. Stock valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply dropped those valuations in line with historically normal levels.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Fall? 2 Indicators May Hold the Answer

    If there's a perfect word to sum up the first six months of 2022 for the investing community, I believe it's "Yuck!" As of the closing bell on June 30, 2022, the U.S. stock market delivered its worst first-half return in 52 years. Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. You'll note these figures firmly entrench the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market, with the iconic Dow Jones just one bad day away from joining its peers.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has gotten off to a brutal start in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slid a staggering 29% during that stretch. With a decline of roughly 7% this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has held up significantly better than the market at large, but Warren Buffett's company has stocks in its portfolio that have recorded dramatic losses amid current market pressures.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Investors will have 3 ideal entry points into the stock market over the next few months as bear attack lingers, according to BofA

    "Stand your ground means sticking to your underlying investment philosophy, being opportunistic, and taking the long view," Bank of America said.

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Defaults on $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. missed payment on a $1 billion dollar note due Sunday, its first default on a public bond after months of mounting stress. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire In

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plows another $582 million into Occidental Petroleum, boosting its stake in the energy giant to nearly $10 billion

    Buffett's company now owns 17.4% of Occidental, along with $10 billion of preferred shares, and warrants to buy 83.9 million shares for $5 billion.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • Watch: Three moose on the loose visit Utah golf course, take a dip in nearby swimming pools

    Three moose visited Eaglewood Golf Course in Utah a couple of times recently.

  • Does Cutting Back on Small Expenses Really Make a Big Difference? Here's What Warren Buffett Says

    Ever read those financial blogs that insist that if you give up your $5 daily coffee, you'll retire a millionaire? According to investing giant Warren Buffett, you bet. After all, Buffett has grown his wealth by investing.

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • Bitcoin Prices Struggle Below $20,000. Why Tuesday Could Bring a Bigger Move.

    Given the correlation between cryptos and stocks, a pause in U.S. trading means that digital assets are likely to be subdued.