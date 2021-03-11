Clinical trials in Kendall for addiction and diabetes drugs were fraudulent, feds say

David J. Neal
·2 min read

A Hialeah doctor helped owners of a Kendall clinic fake clinical trials, testing that the FDA uses in approving drugs for public use, according to a federal court indictment unsealed this week.

Facing the most charges is Dr. Martin Valdes, a Coral Gables resident and medical director of Hialeah’s Healing Touch C&C, according to the company’s website and Valdes’ Florida Department of Health license. Valdes is charged with mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, money laundering and making a false statement to FDA inspectors.

Except for the false statement charge, Fidalgis Font, who registered Tellus Clinical Research with the state in 2012 and was its CEO, faces the same accusations. The indictment says Font laundered loot with a $35,000 check on Tellus’ account to the Land Rover South Dade dealership.

Tellus’ study coordinator Julio Lopez, 54, and project manager/study coordinator Duniel Tejada, 35, are facing mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges.

According to records, from February 2014 through July 2016, Tellus Clinical Research at 9425 Sunset Dr. supposedly ran two trials for an opioid dependency drug, two trials for an investigative drug dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and one trial testing a drug treating diabetic nephropathy, a kidney disease.

“The public must be able to rely on the accuracy and honesty of clinical trial data, which is essential to ensuring the safety of drugs approved for patient use,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The defendants undermined that process and put patients at risk. The Department of Justice will pursue and prosecute those who put personal profit before public health.”

A blood pressure drug has been recalled after a possibly ‘life-threatening’ mistake

Testing drugs without using drugs?

Drug manufacturers and contract research organizations pay various clinics to run clinical trials for each drug. Of course, the clinics sign agreements that the people used in the clinical trials fit the criteria for that drug’s testing.

The indictment says Valdes, the principal investigator for the trials, Font, Lopez and Tejada tried to get bigger payments from drugmakers and the contract research organizations by lying about everything concerning the people used in the testing: whether or not the people had the medical condition the drug should address; if they’d been examined by the principal investigator and sub-investigator; if they’d been given the study drug; and if they’d been paid by Tellus.

Font and Lopez, the indictment says, used personal information from friends and family to create fake profiles of clinical trial participants.

The drugs being tested? The indictment says the foursome and some cronies tossed the drugs out.

A North Miami Beach marriage therapy intern got fined for alleged inappropriate behavior

South Florida couple claiming to be ‘farmers’ plead guilty to $1 million pandemic scam

Recommended Stories

  • Europe begins rolling review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19

    Lilly's bamlanivimab and etesemivab belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibody treatments, which mimic natural antibodies the body generates to fight infection. This is the latest antibody treatment to earn such a review in the region and follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) evaluation of drugs from South Korea's Celltrion and U.S.-based Regeneron. Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK plan to seek emergency use authorization for their experimental antibody therapy after interim data, the companies said on Thursday.

  • Greece outlines new coronavirus relief package

    Greece’s prime minister has outlined a new 2.5 billion-euro ($3 billion) package of relief measures for businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns. Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday the new stimulus package would provide relief for more than 500,000 businesses and freelancers, and millions of workers. The country has been under various forms of lockdown restrictions since early November, with retail businesses and restaurants shut and strict limits imposed on movement outside the home.

  • A British editors group said the UK press isn't racist, and slammed Meghan and Harry for attacking them without giving evidence

    Many British journalists disagreed with the Society of Editors' statement, pointing to instances where they felt Meghan Markle was unfairly maligned.

  • Apple starts iPhone 12 assembly in India

    Apple Inc has started the assembly of iPhone 12 in India, the U.S. tech giant said, as the company ramps up manufacturing operations in the world's second-biggest smartphone market. "We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," Apple said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the supplier making the smartphone. The Indian unit of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state, two sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Pfizer to consider new production sites only after 'pandemic supply phase'

    Pfizer Inc will consider making its coronavirus vaccine outside the United States and Europe only after the "pandemic supply phase" is over, it said on Thursday, adding it was not currently talking to India over local production. The comments came after Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the U.S. drugmaker had told the Indian government it wanted to produce the shot locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports. "At this time we are not in discussions for any additional local manufacturing for this vaccine," said a spokeswoman for Pfizer, which has developed the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech SE.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.

  • Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

    Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72 per cent effective against Covid-19

  • Patriots WR Julian Edelman writes letter to Heat’s Meyers Leonard about anti-Semitic slur

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote an open letter to Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard on Wednesday after Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur during a gaming livestream recently.

  • Covid-19: Brazil surge reaches new level as daily deaths pass 2,000

    The country records more than 2,000 Covid-related deaths in a single day for the first time.

  • Author who writes on Britain's royals discusses Meghan and Harry

    On Meghan v. Kate narrative, writer Elizabeth Holmes says, 'We need to examine the ways in which we pit women against one another" (March 9)

  • Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could be made in EU

    Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could be produced in Europe for the first time.That's after a commercial deal to produce it in Italy was signed by the Moscow-based RDIF sovereign wealth fund, along with Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.An agreement will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched.It is the latest sign that some EU companies don't want to wait for the European Medicines Agency to grant approval.Scientists have said the Russian vaccine was almost 92% effective, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results.Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.The Italian-Russian chamber of commerce said the move paved the way for the creation of the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe.But a senior EMA official last week urged EU members to refrain from approving Sputnik V while the agency was still reviewing it.That prompted the vaccine's developers to demand a public apology.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Only a third of Americans think Biden's stimulus bill is too big, survey finds

    Despite Republican opposition to the stimulus bill, Americans overwhelmingly support its passage, a new Pew survey finds.

  • Piers Morgan says he still doesn't believe Meghan Markle after leaving 'Good Morning Britain'

    Ofcom - the independent British broadcasting regulator - received more than 40,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's comments on Meghan Markle.

  • A complete timeline of Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley's friendship, from 'Vampire Diaries' costars to alcohol brand collaborators

    The stars are known for their roles as Salvatore brothers Damon and Stefan on the hit vampire show. They recently launched their own bourbon together.

  • Iowa Hispanic group files lawsuit challenging new voting law

    An organization representing Iowa’s Hispanic population filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging new restrictions on voting in the state, a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law. The League of United Latin American Citizens, represented by Washington-based voting rights lawyer Marc Elias, filed the lawsuit in state court in Des Moines. The measure, which passed with only Republican votes in the Iowa Legislature, includes numerous changes to the state's voting laws that Democrats and advocacy groups said will make it harder for minority, elderly and disabled voters to cast ballots.

  • Megxit is Brexit all over again

    Megxit is Brexit all over again. That's the lesson from the explosive interview that future streaming stars Meghan Markle and her high-born husband gave to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening. Why it matters: In Brexit, a group of old, white English people voted for the glories of an imagined past while rejecting a global, multicultural future. The main lesson of the interview is that the UK royal family, tied to a crumbling tabloid press, is behaving much the same way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: Prince Harry detailed the symbiotic relationship between the royal family and the UK tabloids. Meanwhile, a glowing Meghan and Harry, happily ensconced in Santa Barbara luxury, are doing deals with Netflix and Spotify estimated at $100 million and $25 million respectively. The erstwhile royals might still be reliant on media companies — but the media companies they're reliant on are young, international, and much richer than the tabloids.By the numbers: Netflix reaches more than 200 million subscribers; Spotify reaches more than 150 million premium subscribers and has a total user base of some 350 million. The Sun, by contrast, Britain's biggest tabloid, has a circulation of just 1.2 million, while rival the Daily Mirror reaches less than 400,000.Driving the news: The foremost avatar of anti-Meghan tabloid sentiment is Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror with a grubby history involving phone tapping, insider trading, and faked photos. Morgan resigned from his daytime-TV gig this week after saying on air that he "didn't believe a word" of Markle's claims.The bottom line: Harry has gone solo, much like his namesake from One Direction. Just like Vogue cover star Styles, he could easily end up eclipsing his increasingly irrelevant former bandmates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Harry and Meghan interview shows how streaming arms race is causing chaos for consumers

    Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe streaming era has presented lots of confusion for consumers trying to navigate how, where and when to watch a hit interview if you are unable to catch it live.Driving the news: CBS licensed Sunday's bombshell Harry and Meghan interview from Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions for more than $7 million, per The Wall Street Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe interview appeared live on ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ Sunday night, but it's unclear where it will live permanently. The interview will only be available on the CBS app and CBS.com for free for 30 days.Sources tell Variety that Paramount+ doesn't have the streaming rights to the special, Harpo Productions does. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is mostly owned by Discovery, which just this year launched its own streaming service Discovery+.The big picture: Paramount+, the new subscription service from ViacomCBS, launched Thursday, further crowding the competitive streaming battlefield. It's the last remaining service to launch from a big entertainment company for the foreseeable future.Further adding to the consumer chaos: Streamers have long licensed their biggest hits to other companies, making them inaccessible on their own services for some time after they launch. For example, one of Paramount Networks' top hits, Yellowstone, is licensed exclusively to NBCUniversal's "Peacock" service, and won't be available to Paramount+ subscribers. What to watch: Data shows that most consumers are likely to pay for at most 3-4 services per month. Most streaming executives concede that at this point, the goal is to become a viable third or fourth option next to Netflix and Disney+, which are ahead on the streaming battlefield.In a little over a year, Disney+ has accrued about 95 million subscribers, nearly half the number of subscribers Netflix has accumulated over the past decade.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”