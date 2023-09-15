Clinicas del Camino Real fired whistleblower in illegal retaliation, federal investigators say

Federal investigators said leaders of the Clinicas del Camino Real countywide health system illegally fired its chief financial officer in an act of whistleblower retaliation two years ago.

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services investigative report obtained by the Ventura County Star linked the termination to payback for the employee's complaints to company leaders that Clinicas’ board of directors violated federal and internal financial guidelines by actions that included bypassing the bidding process and awarding contracts to friends and colleagues.

“Clinicas committed an unlawful act of reprisal,” the report says of a private nonprofit health system that received about $14.5 million in federal funding last year to provide care to under-served populations.

The finding from the federal agency's Office of Inspector General was submitted to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra who has the final call in determining if whistleblower retaliation happened and action against Clinicas should be taken.

Dr. Gagan Pawar, Clinicas CEO and a pivotal player in the investigative report, said the health system is waiting to hear from the agency and has cooperated with the investigation. She declined comment on specific findings because they involve legal or personnel matters but denied the accusations.

“We do not accept any allegations of Clinicas wronging contained in this report, which has not yet been adopted or acted upon by the agency itself," she said in a written statement.

The 19-page document obtained by the Star through a public records request includes no names. But Chris Velasco, who was Clinicas' chief financial officer for more than 20 years, said she filed the complaint after being fired.

“I am the whistleblower,” she said, citing the advice of an attorney in declining to answer any other questions, including whether she is taking other legal action. Other sources corroborated Velasco’s role.

The Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General posted a summary of the agency's findings on a federal website in August. They recommended Becerra order Clinicas to go through whistleblower protection training and also provide Velasco back pay covering about two years.

Clinicas tax returns show Velasco made a base salary of $366,000 in the fiscal year ending in June 2021, her last full year of employment.

Erik Feingold, a Ventura employment lawyer not involved in the case, said the penalties could grow far higher. Whistleblower complaints are often accompanied by lawsuits that have the potential to bring compensation for emotional distress, penalties, attorney fees and possibly punitive damages. He said the federal investigative report could help in such a court case.

“This employee would have the wind at her back because there has been a finding,” he said.

Time of turbulence

The complaint regarding the September 2021 termination punctuates what was a turbulent time for a health care system that started 52 years ago as a free clinic for farmworker families in what was once a Santa Paula motel. In those early days, a bedsheet was used as a partition between exam rooms.

Under the leadership of CEO Roberto Juarez, Clinicas grew into a countywide and federally funded network that now includes 16 clinics designed to serve populations that in the past didn’t get enough care. Tax returns for the fiscal year ending in June 2022 showed revenue of $142 million. System leaders said they care for more than 100,000 patients.

In 2021, the system’s board of directors announced it had parted ways with Juarez, who had been with the system for 43 years. Directors voted not to renew his contract and named Pawar, a physician and the system’s longtime medical director, as interim CEO, making the job permanent several months later.

The report focuses on the alleged retaliation against Velasco. Investigators said the former employee contended Pawar and Charles Hookstra, president of the system's board of directors, violated policies because the board did not use the bidding process or the health system's purchasing policies and awarded services to people with connections to board members.

Velasco complained about the transactions to Pawar and to Hookstra, investigators said. She said the board as a governing body did not have the authority to purchase services or supplies for Clinicas. According to the report, she also said she filed a complaint with the health system’s compliance officer alleging financial practices constituted conflicts of interest and citing at least one specific instance.

Velasco was fired by Pawar on Sept. 28, investigators said. The dismissal was allegedly put on hold earlier because of issues, including Velasco’s conflict of interest accusations. Two days after the termination, Velasco submitted a whistleblower complaint through a federal hotline.

Pawar said she could not comment on specific reasons for the termination.

The investigative report refers to claims Velasco had been disciplined previously for unprofessional behavior. The document also cited an assertion she was fired for alleged insubordination and failure to perform duties.

But investigators concluded "preponderant evidence" showed the termination was triggered by Velasco’s allegations of violations and conflict of interest. They said the firing violated federal law that protects whistleblowers from being punished for disclosing legally protected information that alleges mismanagement or waste of federal funding.

"Whistleblower laws exist to encourage people to call out employers who break the law," Feingold said.

Investigators also said they were given evidence of another alleged case of retaliation by Clinicas involving allegations that board members violated internal bylaws and failed to disclose conflicts of interest. They said they advised the person making the allegation on how to file a whistleblower complaint against Clinicas though it's not clear whether an accusation was filed.

Past accusations denied

Several months after Juarez’s departure, a cascade of concerns emerged from community members, including allegations of policy and fiscal violations by the board, a departure from the health system's decades-long mission and a hostile work environment.

Many of the accusations were published in an ad in the Ventura County Star and were also forwarded by U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, to the Office of Inspector and General and the federal Health Resources Services Administration.

Board members said at the time the allegations were baseless and irresponsible. Pawar said Wednesday she couldn’t comment on any details but addressed some of the turbulence.

“It was not unexpected that Clinicas would experience some challenges in its transition from a senior leadership that had been in place for decades,” she said in an email. “We feel confident that we are now emerging from that transition stronger than ever.”

Federal officials did not respond to queries of whether other investigations of Clinicas are ongoing.

Earlier this year, the California Department of Managed Health Care said it was investigating Clinicas regarding the system's plan to close a subsidiary HMO insurance company, AmericasHealth Plan. A spokesman on Thursday said the probe, which focused on whether required notification had been given to regulators, is ongoing.

Pawar said at the time that agencies had been properly notified. She attributed the closure partly to financial pressures. Fitch Ratings, which tracks bond ratings, said Clinicas sustained a $15.3 million loss in operations in 2022 and cited a drop in patient numbers and other financial pressures that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pawar said the system is recovering and that its operating income is “very close to a break even point.”

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

