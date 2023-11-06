Clinics Can Help provides medical supplies to families in need
Nicole and Liam Bolufè have benefitted from the nonprofit Clinics Can Help, which provides medical supplies to families.
Nicole and Liam Bolufè have benefitted from the nonprofit Clinics Can Help, which provides medical supplies to families.
In the oversubscribed IPO of Mamaearth, Peak XV Partners has found its fourth 10x or greater return within the six months since separating from the Sequoia family. The venture fund is sitting on an 10x return on its investment in Mamaearth, according to an analysis of its IPO documents by TechCrunch. Mamaearth is Peak XV's 20th IPO in India and Southeast Asia, a figure that notably surpasses the IPO count of other venture firms in the regions by a substantial margin.
C.J. McCollum's right lung collapsed in 2021, too, after a rib injury when he was with the Trail Blazers.
The Buffalo Bills safety will be inactive when the team plays in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Devin Booker has now missed five of the Suns’ first seven games of the season due to various injuries.
Nearly half of those surveyed report being unable to meet basic living expenses in the past year due to caregiving costs.
Google announced in October the new real-time app scanning feature built into Google Play Protect that the company says can help catch malicious or fake sideloaded apps installed from outside the app store. Google said this Play Protect feature now recommends a real-time app scan for any new app that has never been scanned before.
Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, says consumer appetite for live events isn't slowing.
Is the 60-second rule worth adopting? Sarah Akram, the founder of Sarah Akram Skincare, shares her thoughts. The post Expert weighs in on whether or not you should wash your face for at least 60 seconds appeared first on In The Know.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door.
Biden took a risk in September by visiting a picket line of striking auto workers. It paid off.
If you cheat on your taxes, Republicans want your vote.
The memory foam is 'soft, but not squishy,' giving the pillow 'just enough bounce,' said a shopper.
'Tis the season of chaotic gift-giving games!!
A New York appeals court rules that Ivanka Trump must testify in the $250 million financial fraud trial of her father, eldest brothers and their family business.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced that it has accepted proposals from Facebook's parent Meta and Amazon to limit how they use data gathered from their respective marketplaces to benefit their own products and bottom lines. The CMA has been probing both companies as part of separate investigations, though the cases bore similarities in terms of how each platform was using data to give them what the CMA argued was an "unfair advantage." The crux of the case against Meta centered on how it was using advertising data funneled from Facebook to inform decisions around content displays and product recommendations in Facebook Marketplace, the classifieds service it launched back in 2016.
Before taping the "Friends" pilot, the six co-stars were encouraged to bond — and they quickly became "inseparable." The friendship and loyalty has spanned decades and has been evident in the wake of Matthew Perry's death.
Serial entrepreneur Emma Grede unveils the secrets behind the success of Good American and SKIMS.
The announcement revolves around the employee retention credit, or ERC, worth up to tens of thousands of dollars.
On our shopping list today: Swarovski earrings for just $20, cooling pillows for $12 a pop and the all-new Furby!
The biggest news stories this morning: The final Beatles song was made with a little help from an AI friend, NASA is launching a free streaming service, Scarlett Johannson fights AI clones, in court.