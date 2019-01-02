Clinigen Group Plc (LON:CLIN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Clinigen Group Plc (LON:CLIN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for Clinigen Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clinigen Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Shaun Chilton bought UK£60k worth of shares at a price of UK£8.45 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Shaun Chilton was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:CLIN Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Clinigen Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Clinigen Group insiders own 5.1% of the company, currently worth about UK£50m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clinigen Group Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Clinigen Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Clinigen Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Clinigen Group.

Of course Clinigen Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



