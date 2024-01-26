Clint Garza stepping down as Bee Cave city manager

After five years as Bee Cave's city manager, Clint Garza is stepping down to take another job in Texas.

The Bee Cave City Council on Tuesday accepted the resignation of City Manager Clint Garza, who has held that role since 2018.

Garza has accepted another job in the state, though it was not announced where. He will continue in his position in Bee Cave for six weeks. Officials said the city will begin the hiring process to fill the role within the next few weeks, including naming an interim city manager.

The emotional announcement of Garza's resignation was made after the council met in executive session for about an hour.

"It’s something that we expected, we just didn’t know when," said Council Member Kevin Hight. "He’s a talent and people are going to seek him out for greater and bigger things, but I think we feel blessed to have his experience and leadership."

Before coming to Bee Cave, Garza worked for Hays County for more than 10 years, including as the executive director of countywide operations and the chief of staff to the Hays County judge.

In 2019, Bee Cave officials gave him a 20% pay raise, to $198,000 annually, following his one-year employee evaluation.

"I think the role of any person in any job, whether it’s a volunteer position, or a leadership position, or your day-to-day job, is to leave your position better than you found it," Mayor Kara King said to Garza during the council meeting. "I think you definitely get to have that satisfaction."

Council Member Courtney Hohl said the city would work hard to fill Garza's shoes.

"We’ll never get anybody as good as Clint, but we’re sure going to try," she said.

Bee Cave on Ice deemed a success

The council also heard a report that said the recent Bee Cave on Ice event at the Hill Country Galleria was an economic and social success in its second year.

This year’s season ran for nine and a half weeks from Nov. 10 to Jan. 15, two weeks longer than last year, said Dori Kelley, the project manager of Bee Cave on Ice and a city communications specialist. The rink sold 22,896 tickets over this period.

Kelley said the city spent approximately $370,000 on the project this year, which balanced out between the money raised through monetary contributions, contractor discounts, sales tax revenue and net revenue.

Those funds also played a significant role in advancing the project and the level of its extra amenities to the public, such as the expansion of the skate decks, the installation of heaters and better signage, and the purchase of higher-quality furniture for the rink’s lounge area.

“This investment reflects our commitment to creating an elevated tradition and inviting experience for our community,” Kelley said.

Based on community feedback from last season, Kelley said the city introduced private lessons and allowed visitors to purchase socks and gloves at the rink. The rink also partnered with Wellness Point as a coffee and snack vendor.

“We appreciate the input we received and want to remain dedicated to incorporating suggestions that enhance the overall enjoyment of Bee Cave on Ice,” Kelley said.

She said the rink held seven spirit nights with six elementary schools and one middle school, and four sponsor nights with the help of H-E-B., American Campus Communities, Covert Bee Cave, Hill Country Galleria, TXB and Austin Engineering.

“This has been such an asset to our community, and I know we get so much feedback,” said King. “We’re so thrilled that we can offer this for our residents and the community at large.”

