Clint ISD school bus, car involved in traffic collision in Montana Vista

A motorist driving a car allegedly ran a red light and collided with a school bus Monday morning in Montana Vista, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

There were no reported injuries to the children on the bus nor the bus driver with the Clint Independent School District, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The collision occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Krag Street, sheriff's officials said.

The driver of a Honda Civic allegedly ran a red light and collided with the bus, sheriff officials said. The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver's name was not disclosed.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: School bus, car involved in traffic collision in east El Paso County