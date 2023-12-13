Clinton adds trio of police officers

Dec. 13—CLINTON — Clinton Chief of Police Kevin Gyrion introduced three new officers Tuesday at the City Council meeting where they took an Oath of Office.

"This is a happy time for us to swear in police officers," Gyrion said, "It's hard enough to get police officers or people who want to volunteer and do this crazy job."

Officer Casy Mandrell, of Clinton, had earned an associates degree in criminal justice from Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. She was hired by the Clinton Police Department in April.

Officer Charles Miller is a Clinton High School graduate and was a member of the U.S. Navy before gaining 26 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently as the chief of police for Preston, Miles and Spragueville.

Officer Kaleb Pritchard graduated from Clinton High School in 2012 and attended Blackhawk community college for welding. He joined the Clinton Police Department on Dec. 20, 2022.