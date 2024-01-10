Clinton, California Gov. Newsom seen vacationing at posh Mexico resort amid Epstein document dump: Report

Former President Bill Clinton was spotted vacationing in Mexico last week with California Gov. Gavin Newson this week amid the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents that have thrust the former president back in the spotlight.

Clinton was seen with Newsom, a Democrat, were seen at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico, on Friday, the New York Post reported. One image obtained by the newspaper shows the pair riding in a golf cart.

It was unclear if Hillary Clinton was also at the luxury resort.

EPSTEIN ALLEGEDLY INVOKED 5TH AMENDMENT 500 TIMES DURING DEPOSITION, SKIRTED QUESTIONS ABOUT CLINTON

The newspaper reported that Bill Clinton stayed at a villa only accessible by a private footpath. U.S. Secret Service agents made sure the public couldn't get close to the area, the report said.

Days earlier, Clinton was seen visiting San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico. The local mayor boasted on social media about the visit.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende," Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco posted on X.

The former president's vacation came amid renewed attention following the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents in which Clinton's name appears multiple times.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCS: 3RD BATCH INCLUDES ALLEGATIONS SEX TRAFFICKER TROLLED NIGHTCLUBS FOR UNDERAGE GIRLS

He has not been implicated in any illegal activity and has denied any wrongdoing.

One documents includes the 2016 testimony of Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, who said the former president "likes them young," referring to young girls. Another filing revealed a claim that Clinton allegedly threatened Vanity Fair magazine to not write sex-trafficking articles about Epstein.

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter "categorically" denied the claim.

Clinton has denied ever participating in Epstein's sex crimes.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who sued Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein's sex-trafficking of young girls, tried to compel Clinto to be deposed as part of her 2015 lawsuit.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Clinton Foundation and Newsom's office.





Original article source: Clinton, California Gov. Newsom seen vacationing at posh Mexico resort amid Epstein document dump: Report