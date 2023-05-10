Clinton Co. man indicted on grand theft charges for misappropriating up to $150K

A Clinton County man was indicted on grand theft charges after he was alleged to have stolen up to $150,000 from Ohio residents.

Shawn Long, 46, of Wilmington, was indicted on Monday, May 1, by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of grand theft, both fourth-degree felonies, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Commerce said.

Long was alleged to have misappropriated between $7,500 to $150,000 from an Ohio resident. The suspect received the funds for a real estate investment between October 19, 2018, to July 31, 2019.

The indictment followed a criminal referral by the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Securities.

The case is being prosecuted by the office of Montgomery County Prosecutor Mathias Heck Jr.

Officials advise investors to ask the following questions:

Is the securities professional, platform, or firm properly licensed to do business in Ohio?

Is the security being promoted by the firm, platform, or the professional registered for sale in Ohio?

Are there any enforcement actions involving the firm, professional, platform, or securities product being promoted?

You are urged to call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841 if you suspect misconduct with invested funds.







