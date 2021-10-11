Clinton County District Court Activity

Oct. 11—Burglary

—Jason A. Manning, 30, 227 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 27 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Sept. 9 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years be suspended. A $1,205 fine was imposed. Manning also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Werling ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed one year be suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Manning was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing; and to complete the King's House program. He was accused April 26 by the Clinton Police Department.

Carrying weapons

—Zachary C. Sumpter, 33, 631 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 15 ordered Sumpter to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 8 by the Camanche Police Department.

Driving while barred

—Shawn H. Barten, 57, of Toronto, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 10 ordered Barten to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for nine days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused October 30, 2020, and August 9, 2021, by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

—Stephanie N. Hagen, 25, 1825 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associated Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 8 ordered Hagen to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended on each count. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused April 5 and May 20 by the Clinton Police Department.

—William J. Mitchell, 39, of Low Moor, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 8 ordered Mitchell to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 29 by the Clinton Police Department.

Drugs

—David S. Greene, 47, 551 Fourth Ave. South, upper, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 10 ordered Greene to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 163 days suspended and credit for 17 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $430 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Jan. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Amy J. Holm, 43, 311 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Sept. 9 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 28 by the Camanche Police Department.

—Whitney S. Joslin, 23, 266 18th Place, pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 8 ordered Joslin to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused July 24 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Marvin W. Lind, 54, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to one count of gathering where a controlled substance was used, marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 10 ordered Lind to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused December 22, 2019, by the Camanche Police Department.

Forgery

—Jason P. Miller, 30, 243 N. Sixth St., Apt. 4, pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Sept. 9 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. Miller was placed on supervised probation for two years. One count of identity theft under $1,000, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Miller. He was accused November 21, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.

Indecent exposure

—Tyson E. Phillips, 33, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 8 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 14 by the Clinton Police Department.

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent

—Christopher A. Huebbe, 21, 210 S. Third St., pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to one count of operate motor vehicle without owner's consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 7 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused June 3 by the Clinton Police Department.

Operating while under the influence

—Dillon J. Schnitzler, 31, 432 10th Ave. South, Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 10 ordered Schnitzler to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 160 days suspended and credit for nine days served. Fines of $1,875 and $855 were imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 26 by the Camanche Police Department. Schnitzler pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 160 days suspended and credit for nine days served. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.

Theft

—Dakota C. Abbott, 29, 320 16th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Sept. 10 ordered Abbott to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with four days suspended and credit for one day served. A $105 fine was suspended. Abbott was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 15 by the Clinton Police Department.

Violation of probation

—Shyquian U. Smith, 25, of Iowa City, stipulated Sept. 9 to violating the terms of probation as alleged. The Court accepted the recommended disposition. District Court Judge Stuart Werling Sept. 9 ordered Smith to serve 24 days in the Clinton County Jail. Smith was given credit for time served and was to be released. Probation revocation was filed May 13 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.