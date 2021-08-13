Clinton County District Court activity

Aug. 13—Dismissed

—One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Jordan D. Figley, 19, of Grand Mound, was dismissed. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss July 7. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss the same day. Figley provided proof of a valid license and agreed to pay the costs of the action, the motion says. Figley was accused May 30 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Criminal mischief

—Jordan D. Richeson, 28, 814 N. Second St., pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Richeson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served, and imposted a $105. Richeson was ordered to pay over $222 in pecuniary damages to the Clinton Police Department. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 19 by the Clinton Police Department.

Driving while barred

—Melinda A. Bell, 41, 926 S. Fourth St., pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Bell to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. She is to serve 38 days on electronic monitoring. A $855 fine was suspended. Bell was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused June 8 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Shelly R. Haley, 54, 819 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 21 that Haley serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. Haley was ordered to serve 18 days on electronic monitoring. A $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 15 by the Clinton Police Department.

Drugs

—Thomas T. Otten, 45, 1215 Eighth Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 20 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered that Otten serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served, and imposed a $430 fine. Otten was placed on unsupervised probation for one year abd ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused June 7 by the Clinton Police Department.

Operating while under the influence

—Nelson B. Brunson, 28, 1027 16th Ave. NW, pleaded guilty July 20 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 21 that Brunson serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail ,with 28 days suspended on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $1,250 fine was imposed, $625 of which may be suspended if Brunson qualifies. A $430 fine was also imposed. Brunson was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment and to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused May 8 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

—Trent A. Buikema, 46, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered that Buikema serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served, and imposed a $1,250 fine. Buikema was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment and to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 12 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Sierra C. Eagle, 26, of Thomson, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 21 that Eagle serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended. Eagle was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed, but $625 may be suspended if Eagle qualifies. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment and to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused April 10 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Alexa L. Merrick, 31, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty July 20 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order July 21 granting deferred judgment for one year. A $625 civil penalty was imposed. Merrick was placed on unsupervised probation for one year, was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment and to provide proof of completion. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused May 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Theft

—Joshua J. Graham, 38, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty July 14 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 15 that Graham serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 160 days suspended and credit for 20 days served. A $430 fine was imposed. Graham was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 13 by the Clinton Police Department.