Clinton County District Court activity

Aug. 26—Child endangerment

—Matthew K. Boire, 31, 2300 Lincoln Way, pleaded guilty July 2 to one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Aug. 5 that Boire serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 50 days suspended and credit for one day served. Boire was approved for work release subject to the rules and regulations of the work release program. A $855 fine was suspended. Boire was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was accused April 26 by the Clinton Police Department.

Contempt

—Javon S. Brown, 29, 514 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 3, admitted Aug. 4 to violating a no-contact order as alleged. Brown was found guilty of contempt of court for violating the no-contact order. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered that Brown serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused July 26 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. Shepherd filed the order to dismiss Aug. 5. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed the motion to dismiss at the request of the alleged victim, who requested the no-contact order be dismissed. Brown was accused July 23 by the Clinton Police Department.

Driving while revoked

—Austin M. Callahan, 27, 1857 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of driving while revoked, a serious midemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd imposed a $1,000 fine Aug. 4. Callahan was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Robert A. Howard, 30, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to one count of driving while revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd imposed a $1,000 fine Aug. 3. Howard was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 15 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Drugs

—Michael N. Wright, 55, 427 10th Ave. South, Apt. 1, pleaded guilty July 14 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered July 14 that Wright serve consecutively 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served on each count. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. Wright was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 5 by the Clinton Police Department.

Probation violation

—Justin T. Davis, 34, of Davenport, stipulated Aug. 5 to violating probation. Based on the stipulation, the Court found Davis in contempt. District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Aug. 6 that Davis serve 17 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 17 days served. Davis' probation was extended from two years to four years. Probation is scheduled to expire in February 2023 unless he is discharged sooner. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 19 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.