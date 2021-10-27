Clinton County District Court activity

Oct. 27—Dismissed

—One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against David L. Edwards, 59, 711 Eighth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order to dismiss Oct. 7. Costs of the action were assessed to the State, the order says. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 7. Edwards was prosecuted federally for the offense under a supervised release violation and is currently incarcerated in federal prison, the motion says. Edwards was accused July 21 by the Clinton Police Department.

—One count of domestic abuse assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Denis D. Hagge, 64, of Camanche, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss Oct. 8. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 8. The protected party requested the case be dismissed, the motion says. Hagge was accused Sept. 30 by the Camanche Police Department.

—One count of domestic abuse assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Ronald L. Hamilton Jr., 31, 1228 Ninth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss Oct. 6. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 5. The motion was made at the request of the named victim, because there was no unpaid restitution and because the named victim recanted her statement to police, the motion says. Hamilton was accused Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.

—One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, against William E. Kohl, 38, 536 Second Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright filed an order to dismiss Oct. 7. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss the same day. Kohl has pleaded guilty to three other offenses, the motion says. He was accused July 23 by the Clinton Police Department.

Story continues

—One count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, against Haleigh M. Parr, 24, 362 19th Place, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order of dismissal Oct. 7. Parr was accused August 1, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.

—One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Brooke A. Tucker, 26, 443 1/2 10th Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright filed an order of dismissal after Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 7. Tucker, at the time of the motion, was in a mental health court in an associate district court case and in a treatment facility; the program coordinator reported that Tucker's treatment length was indefinite; and the State can effectively monitor her progress, the motion says. Tucker was accused April 11 by the DeWitt Police Department.

Assault

—Delbert S. Coon, 46, 254 17th Place, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to one count of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Oct. 6 that Coon serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 53 days suspended and pay a $430 fine. Coon was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Coon. Coon was accused March 7 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Javontez L. Washington, 25, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Oct. 4 that Washington serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 30 days suspended, and pay a fine of $105. Washington was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. Washington was accused Aug. 30 by the DeWitt Police Department.

Burglary

—Nicholas J. Capes, 39, 1522 Lincolnway, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert suspended a five-year sentence Oct. 7 and imposed a $1,025 fine. Capes pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bert suspended a two-year sentence for the crime and suspended an $855 fine. Capes pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. Bert suspended a one-year sentence and a $430 fine in the case. The sentences in all three cases will be served consecutively. Capes was placed on supervised probation for two years and was ordered to enter and successfully complete the program at the Residential Corrections Facility, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, maintain employment when it is allowed at the Residential Corrections Facility, abstain from the use of illegal controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis. He was accused July 10, 2020, by the Camanche Police Department and July 25, 2020, and July 30, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.

Criminal mischief

—Ronald P. Coppess, 39, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Oct. 4 that Coppess serve 300 days in the Clinton County Jail with 240 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was suspended. Coppess was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 25 by the Camanche Police Department.

Driving while barred

—Lynette S. Decker, 50, 215 N. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Oct. 13 that Decker serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 167 days suspended and credit for 13 days served on each count. A $855 fine was imposed on each count. Decker was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused July 1 by the Clinton Police Department. Decker pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Decker to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 167 days suspended and credit for 13 days served. A $855 fine was suspended. Decker was placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, follow recommended treatment, and provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused Oct. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.