Clinton County District Court Activity

Apr. 23—Dismissed

—One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Brent R. Madsen, 31, 416 12th Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on April 22 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss. The motion notes the victim requested the case be dismissed. Madsen was accused May 24 by the Clinton Police Department.

—One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Jesse J. Oster, 47, 819 S. Sixth St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order of dismissal April 21. He was accused March 4 by the Iowa State Patrol.

One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Ryan M. Peters, 28, 2220 Roosevelt St., Apt. B, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss April 20. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss April 20. Kies moved to dismiss the case at the request of the named victim, because there is no unpaid victim restitution and because Peters agreed to pay all costs of the action. Peters was accused March 29 by the Clinton Police Department.

—One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against DeJavery K. Young, 23, 827 Gateway St., Apt. 10, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order of dismissal April 20. The order notes the State's necessary witnesses failed to appear and the State was not able to prosecute the case on the date of the trial. He was accused Feb. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.

Assault

—Maurice D. Knox, 34, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty April 19 to one count of domestic abuse-assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 20 ordered Knox to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 82 days suspended and credit for eight days served. Knox was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. An $855 fine was suspended. Knox was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused March 10 by the DeWitt Police Department.

—Lance M. Smith, 42, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty April 20 to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 21 ordered Smith serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 59 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 21 by the DeWitt Police Department.

Burglary

—Bryan W. Bailo, 20, 625 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to two counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on April 22 ordered sentences to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections not to exceed five years on each count be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on supervised probation for two years. Bailo was ordered to pay $500 in victim restitution to The Odd Shop. He was ordered to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation. He was accused July 28 by the Clinton Police Department.

Driving under suspension

—Joshua J. Murray, 49, of Davenport, pleaded guilty April 21 to one count of driving under suspension. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $250 fine was imposed. He was accused Jan. 21 by the Iowa State Patrol.

Driving while barred

—Sandell R. Anderson, 31, of Camanche, pleaded guilty April 19 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 21 ordered Anderson to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 80 days suspended. Anderson was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Anderson was ordered to two days in the program for each day of incarceration. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Nov. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.

Drugs

—Samantha E. Coon, 21, 5000 Lincoln Way, Lot 33, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on April 22 ordered judgment be deferred. Coon was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Coon was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment and aftercare and submit a sample for DNA profiling. A $1,025 civil penalty was imposed. She was accused Dec. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Joshua A. Denomy, 34, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 218, pleaded guilty April 21 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Denomy to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended on each count. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. Proof of completion of the substance abuse evaluation was ordered to be filed no later than 60 days from the date of the order. He was accused Feb. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 33, 647 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 22 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused April 13 by the Clinton Police Department.

Operating while under the influence

—Rodney L. Bailey, 47, of Goose Lake, pleaded guilty Dec. 23 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 21 ordered Bailey to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 5 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Reckless driving

—Mark N. Riehm, 57, of Cedar Falls, pleaded guilty April 13 to one count of reckless driving. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 14 ordered a $500 fine be imposed. He was accused July 4 by the DeWitt Police Department.

Theft

—Erin M. Eversoll, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty April 7 to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Eversoll to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 113 days suspended and credit for seven days served. A $315 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 1 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. Shepherd filed an order of dismissal April 7. Eversoll was accused March 30 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Katherine J. Gray, 46, 844 Fifth Ave. South, was found guilty by court of one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on April 22 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Shamirah M. Jones, 29, 2604 N. Fourth St., No. 324, pleaded guilty April 1 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Feb. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Billy E. Stage, 38, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., pleaded guilty March 31 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on April 1 ordered Stage to serve 130 days in the Clinton County Jail with 67 days suspended and credit for 63 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 4 by the Camanche Police Department.

—Lexxus L. Thomas, 19, 510 10th Ave. South, No. 1, pleaded guilty March 10 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 14 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. Thomas was ordered to pay over $1,300 in victim restitution to Hy-Vee. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Jan. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Anthony R. Wiggins, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty April 1 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered Wiggins to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 19 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. One count of lottery, forgery or theft of ticket, a Class D felony, was dismissed, with costs assessed to Wiggins. He was accused July 29 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to the State. He was accused March 22, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.

Trespass

—Shawn E. Christiansen, 44, of Onslow, pleaded guilty March 31 to one count of trespass and one count of assault, both simple misdemeanors. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on April 1 ordered a $260 fine be imposed on the trespassing charge. Christiansen was ordered to serve six days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for six days served on the assault charge. He was accused Sept. 4 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.