Clinton County District Court Activity

Nov. 18—Dismissed

—One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Latisha A. Thurmond, 30, 333 Third Ave. North, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 3 filed an order to dismiss. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf on Nov. 3 filed a motion to dismiss. Thurmond obtained a valid driver's license, the motion says. She was accused July 27 by the Clinton Police Department.

Assault

—Toni T. Davis, 36, 2214 McKinley St., Apt. 4, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 4 ordered Davis to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete substance abuse and mental health evaluations within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused May 12 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Isiah J. Moore, 20, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 3 ordered Moore to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with nine days suspended and credit for one day served. A $105 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.

Driving while barred

—Curtis R. Linville, 60, 622 Main Ave., pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 4 ordered Linville to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 10 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.

Operating while under the influence

—Brian D. Barr, 40, 754 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 4 ordered Barr to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 177 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Barr qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.

Stalking

—Michael R. Dietrick, 42, 720 12th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of stalking, violation of protective order, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham on Nov. 4 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. Dietrick was placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from using controlled substances and alcohol, submit to random drug and alcohol testing and maintain employment. He was accused July 15 by the Clinton Police Department.

Theft

—Elaina S. Garrison, 28, 540 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Nov. 4 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Oct. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.

—Robert J. White, 29, 1018 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 4 ordered White to serve 360 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended and credit for 40 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local department of correctional services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Sept. 19 by the Clinton Police Department. White pleaded guilty in three separate cases to three counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and two counts of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. White was ordered to serve 360 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended and credit for 40 days served on each count. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. White was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 13, Sept. 12 and Sept. 15 by the Clinton Police Department. White pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. White was ordered to serve 360 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended and credit for 40 days served. White was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.