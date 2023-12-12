Clinton County firefighters kept busy with two recent fires

Dec. 12—PLATTSBURGH — Area firefighters were kept busy Sunday and Monday battling two fires in opposite ends of Clinton County.

On Sunday, shortly before noon, firefighters were called out to a blaze at 161 South Junction Rd. in Plattsburgh at the home of Jason Lamoy.

Fire was coming from the eves of the home as firefighters arrived, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, said.

Firefighters were able to enter the home and extinguish the fire, which was in the kitchen area, Day said.

No one was home at the time of the fire Day said, but two family pet dogs perished.

There was heavy fire and water damage in the kitchen and heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

Day said a neighbor called 911 reporting the fire.

Firefighters from South Plattsburgh were assisted by crews from Peru, the City of Plattsburgh, District 3 and those from Morrisonville stood by.

Car 5 and County Fire Investigators also responded.

Day said the fire appeared to be started by a problem with a toaster.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after the fire, including financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children.

Volunteers also offered health services and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children.

Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

ELLENBURG CENTER

On Monday, shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 161 West Hill Rd. in Ellenburg Center.

A single-wide mobile home was well involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Day said.

"Members were able to extinguish the fire but not before most of the structure was destroyed," he said.

"Efforts were hampered by a propane tank that had vented. Members had to keep a steady flow of water on the tank to prevent a bleve (catastrophic failure of tank due to pressure build up)."

Water to fight the fire was pulled from the river at Ellenburg Corners, Day said, and was hauled to the scene with tankers called in when a Tanker Task Force was requested by the Ellenburg Center Fire Chief.

The home was a rental and the last occupants had moved out some days ago, Day said.

Clinton County fire investigators have determined the fire to be accidental and electrical in origin, Day said.

Helping firefighters from Ellenburg Center were those from Ellenburg Depot, Mooers, Churubusco, Chateauguay, Champlain, Dannemora, Altona and Beekmantown with their Air truck.

Clinton County Cars 6 and 4 responded as well as County Fire Investigators, and Ellenburg EMS stood by at the scene.

