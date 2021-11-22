Clinton County man sues two Lansing Twp. police officers for using excessive force

LANSING TWP. — A Clinton County man is suing two Lansing Township police officers, alleging they used excessive force when they arrested him in September 2018 and caused further damage to his already injured wrist.

Damien Molina-Clark was at a friend's house when his friend and his friend's girlfriend began to fight, according to the lawsuit. Someone ended up calling the police.

The tenant spoke to police briefly outside, but would not let police into the apartment building, according to the lawsuit. The tenant then went into his individual apartment, closed the door and locked it.

Police pushed intercom buttons until someone let them into the complex, according to the lawsuit. The police started banging on the apartment door, demanding the tenant open it and saying they were not going away.

Lansing Township Police Officer Juan Concepcion, one of the two officers named in the lawsuit, wrote that "Ofc Herson & Gubry made announcements for [the tenant] to come out. [He] eventually opened the door and was taken into custody by Ofc Herson."

The police reports and the lawsuit tell conflicting stories of what happened that day. Molina-Clark's attorney wrote in the lawsuit that Molina-Clark was inside the apartment and let the officers in. But Officer David Gubry, who is not named in the lawsuit, wrote in his report that Molina-Clark was outside the apartment with the officers.

Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph declined to speak on the pending litigation and referred comment to Concepcion's and Officer Patrick Herson's attorneys, Christopher Raiti and Gus Morris, who did not respond for comment. Herson is the second officer named in the lawsuit.

Molina-Clark's attorney, Brendon Basiga, also did not respond for comment.

When police entered the apartment, Molina-Clark and his girlfriend stepped into the hallway, according to the lawsuit. From there, they watched as police took two of their friends to the floor and handcuffed them.

Molina-Clark told Gubry during an interview after the arrest that as he tried to get back into the apartment, Concepcion told him not to stand behind him, according to the police report. Molina-Clark said all the cops had their guns out and he was worried for his friend's safety.

In his report, Concepcion said Molina-Clark tried to enter the apartment despite Concepcion's orders to stay outside. Herson also noted this in his report.

"After I saw that Molina was not following my orders to back way from me and the main entrance door to the apartment, I placed him in handcuffs," Concepcion wrote. "During the process of securing Molina in handcuffs he resisted by pushing and pulling away from me. Ofc Herson who was near by came to my aid and escorted Molina to the ground. I was then able to secure Molina in handcuffs."

Molina-Clark told a different story. He said Concepcion drew his gun and held it near his waist and told Molina-Clark to "move away from me," according to the lawsuit. Molina-Clark began to do so, moving toward the door that would lead him outside.

As he reached for the door, Concepcion told Molina-Clark to stop because he was under arrest, according to the lawsuit. Concepcion ordered him to put his hands behind his back and Molina-Clark complied. Concepcion told him "you are about to be a felon," according to the lawsuit.

Concepcion wrote in his report that Molina-Clark resisted arrest by pulling away from him. Herson said he heard a physical altercation in the hallway and came to assist Concepcion as Molina-Clark tried to pull his arms away.

Concepcion and Herson grabbed Molina-Clark, and "lifted him so his weight was off of his feet, turned his torso parallel with the floor face down and dropped him to the floor forcefully," according to the lawsuit. This left Molina-Clark dazed. One of the officers grabbed his left wrist, painfully forcing it behind his back and up toward his head, according to the lawsuit.

Molina-Clark was not resisting arrest, according to the lawsuit.

He was arrested for obstructing with an official investigation, according to Concepcion's report. No charges were filed in connection with Molina-Clark's arrest.

Prior to his arrest, Molina-Clark had broken his wrist and was in physical therapy, according to the lawsuit. The officers refused to take him to the hospital to have his wrist examined and he was not treated at the jail.

When Molina-Clark reported this to then-Lansing Township Police Chief Kay Hoffman, she said there was nothing she could do about it, according to the lawsuit.

Earlier that year, Molina-Clark had had surgery on his left wrist where he had a bone graft, supporting wires and a screw inserted for stabilization, according to the lawsuit. The officers' actions caused "significant damage" to his wrist.

He had another surgery in November 2018 to remove the now mispositioned screw, but repeating the previous procedure was not possible due to additional fracturing, according to the lawsuit. Instead, they removed part of his wrist bone to reduce pain, though Molina-Clark continues to have significant pain and limited mobility and flexibility in his left wrist.

