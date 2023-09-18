Clinton Global Initiative launching network to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) is launching a network to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, as it debuts its annual conference in New York on Monday.

CGI Ukraine Action Network will be officially announced on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, and is a product of a collaboration between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The AP reported that several financial pledges are also set to be announced in conjunction with the launch of the initiative on Tuesday.

CGI is convening its annual conference in New York Sept. 18-19 and will bring together leaders from countries throughout the world to support his year’s theme of “keep going.”

Pope Francis will discuss climate change with former President Bill Clinton to open the conference on Monday.

Other U.S. public officials set to appear include Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. U.S. media figures taking part include Dana Perino, a Fox News Channel anchor, and Jen Psaki, who hosts her show on MSNBC.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwayne Wade, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Google President Ruth Porat, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair and Guyana President Irfaan Ali are also all set to participate.

In a letter to CGI community members, the Clintons in July described the meeting as focusing on “what it takes to keep going—to maintain and advance progress, in spite of the difficulties that arise, and increase our capacity to cross the divides and make common cause with one another wherever possible to build a stronger future for all.”

The meeting will address climate change, health inequities, food insecurity, economic inequality, democracy around the world, and refugee displace, the letter said. Members will try to find ways to “channel energy and investment to scale solutions that are already improving people’s lives, and explore how tools like AI can be responsibly harnessed for good.”

“As always, the focus will be on what we can do, not what we can’t—and will highlight how even seemingly small actions, when taken together, can turn the tide on even our most stubborn challenges,” they wrote.

