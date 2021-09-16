Clinton-linked lawyer indicted in special counsel's investigation of FBI's Russia probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A grand jury has returned an indictment against Michael Sussmann, a lawyer whose firm represented the 2016 Clinton campaign, for lying to the FBI about not representing "any client" when he presented them with allegations about a secret Trump Organization back-channel to a Russian bank.

Why it matters: It's the second criminal charge stemming from special counsel John Durham's review of possible misconduct by the intelligence community and prosecutors who investigated the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Former President Trump and his allies had long spread the narrative that Durham's investigation would result in high-profile indictments of Obama-era intelligence officials, who they allege orchestrated the Russia "collusion" narrative to take down Trump.

  • But up until now, the only criminal charge brought in the Durham investigation was against a low-level former FBI lawyer, who was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to altering an email used to obtain a surveillance warrant on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Details: The indictment alleges that the FBI began investigating the Trump Organization's possible "secret communications channel" with the Russian-owned Alfa Bank when they were alerted to data files by Sussmann, who works for the high-powered Democratic law firm Perkins Coie.

  • During a meeting with the FBI's general counsel, Sussmann is accused of stating "falsely that he was not doing his work on the aforementioned allegations ‘for any client,’ which led the FBI General Counsel to understand that Sussmann was acting as a good citizen merely passing along information, not as a paid advocate or political operative."

  • In reality, the indictment alleges, Sussmann was representing a "U.S. internet company" and the Clinton campaign. The FBI's investigation of the Alfa Bank connection later concluded there was insufficient evidence of a secret communications channel with the Trump Organization.

Between the lines: Though Trump and his allies are likely to celebrate the indictment as validation of some sort of political conspiracy, the charge in fact presents the FBI as the victim of a crime — not the driving force behind an alleged plot to take down the president.

What they're saying: "Michael Sussmann is a highly respected national security and cyber security lawyer, who served the U.S. Department of Justice during Democratic and Republican administrations alike,” his lawyers Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth said in a joint statement on Wednesday, when reports of the pending indictment first surfaced.

  • "Any prosecution here would be baseless, unprecedented, and an unwarranted deviation from the apolitical and principled way in which the Department of Justice is supposed to do its work. We are confident that if Mr. Sussmann is charged, he will prevail at trial and vindicate his good name."

The big picture: Trump piled extreme pressure on then-Attorney General Bill Barr to release the findings of Durham's investigation before the 2020 election, hoping it would hurt his political opponents. Barr refused, but ultimately appointed Durham as special counsel in order to ensure the investigation would continue past Joe Biden's inauguration as president.

Read the indictment.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Special counsel Durham, appointed by Trump DOJ, may indict Democratic lawyer Sussmann, source says

    The charge would center on a false statement that Michael Sussman allegedly made to the FBI about whether he was representing a client.

  • Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

    The prosecutor tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday with making a false statement to the FBI. The case against the attorney, Michael Sussmann of the Perkins Coie law firm, is just the second prosecution brought by special counsel John Durham in two-and-a-half years of work.

  • A desperate search for a missing woman

    Where is Gabby Petito? A search is underway for the missing woman. And the police department in Elijah McClain's death was found to be racially biased. It's Thursday's news.

  • Analysis-Powell, juggling policy and renomination, now faces an ethics blowup

    It is perhaps as predictable as it is problematic: Within days of news that two Federal Reserve bank presidents had engaged in controversial stock trades, one of the fiercest critics of the U.S. central bank's financial system oversight demands new ethics rules that would bar such dealings in the future. For Fed Chair Jerome Powell, however, it is the wrong problem at the wrong time. Under consideration for reappointment as Fed chief while also juggling how to pull off a critical change in U.S. monetary policy, Powell faces a controversy of the Fed's own making that helps reinforce arguments by progressives for broader change at the central bank.

  • Russia votes in parliament election without main opposition

    After a few weeks of desultory campaigning but months of relentless official moves to shut down significant opposition, Russia is holding three days of voting this weekend in a parliamentary election that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. There’s no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance of the State Duma, the elected lower house of parliament. The main questions to be answered are whether the party will retain its current two-thirds majority that allows it to amend the constitution; whether anemic turnout will dull the party’s prestige; and whether imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Smart Voting initiative proves to be a viable strategy against it.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Don’t let Carollo stage a coup in the Miami Police Department. Give Chief Acevedo a chance | Opinion

    Five months into the job, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo — a national figure in policing, a Cuban American largely embraced in Houston’s Black community — is already on be-gone fire, the victim of only-in-Miami politics.

  • Op-Ed: In Haiti, the battle for leadership is really a battle for loot

    One leader assassinated, another on the brink of being indicted in the killing. This time, Washington should let Haiti find its own solutions.

  • No. 13 UCLA trying to avoid another upset by Fresno State

    If there is an early game that can measure the progress UCLA has made under Chip Kelly, it is likely to be Saturday night when the 13th-ranked Bruins host Fresno State. The last time the two teams met at the Rose Bowl was 2018, when Kelly was in his first season. The Bruins got within 16-14 early in the second half before the Bulldogs scored the last 22 points to win going away.

  • Why are Yellowstone wolves biting grizzly bears’ butts?

    For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.

  • Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home. In its ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the Supreme Court also clarified what would constitute third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, saying the statute doesn't apply if a defendant's actions are directed at a particular person. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

  • Trump is right about Bush

    Why is Trump the only ex-president willing to say the truth about Bush?

  • Trump Defends Rioters Ahead Of Rally Supporting Capitol Insurrectionists

    The former president insisted that they were being "persecuted so unfairly" for violently storming the Capitol and attacking law enforcement officers.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

    The friend told investigators that the officer had "just fallen into this cult and these beliefs," documents obtained by McClatchy said.

  • Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

    The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."

  • Roger Stone Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Radio Interview

    The longtime Trump ally was served while speaking to a radio show in St. Louis

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • Letters: ‘Shameless.’ ‘Cowards.’ Readers react to KY legislators’ actions on COVID.

    Letter: “Kentucky children will die for this, Kentucky parents will die for this, and Kentucky teachers and laborers will die for this, and they know it.”

  • Trump was fixated on the Navy's new supercarrier and ranted to military leaders that the ship 'just doesn't look right': book

    "I have an eye for aesthetics," President Donald Trump said while ruffling his hair, according to Woodward and Costa's new book. "Can't you tell?"