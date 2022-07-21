Clinton man accused of attempted murder

Jul. 21—A Clinton man faces charges after a Wednesday morning incident in Sullivan, according to Indiana State Police.

Dustin Wheeler, 40, was booked on charges of attempted murder as a Level 1 felony and aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony, ISP said in a news release.

Sullivan County Dispatch received a call about 11:20 a.m. reporting a stabbing at a home in the 100 block of West Graysville Street, Sullivan,

When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that the victim had been taken by a family member to the Sullivan County Community Hospital. That victim was later flown to a hospital in Indianapolis, ISP said.

The suspect was still located inside the residence. About 12:50 p.m., the suspect came out of the residence and turned himself over to police without further incident.

Assisting ISP were the Sullivan City Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff's Department and Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office.