Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase

Dec. 29—A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in what officials called a fiery crash on Fort Bragg.

Kenya Robinson, 32, of Clinton was taken into custody after the chase and charged with felony flee to elude, reckless driving to endanger, and driving while license revoked (DWLR) from Clinton Police Department. Subsequent charges will be filed for larceny of a motor vehicle following the investigation, reports indicated. In addition, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office charged Robinson with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession cocaine.

The chase came on the heels of a routine check around 9:57 p.m. Tuesday night when a Clinton Police officer, patrolling Royal Lane Park, saw a suspicious vehicle, blacked out, near the swimming pool. The officer called in the vehicle registration and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle attempted to leave the area.

As the officer approached the driver's window, he recognized the driver, Robinson, and knew he was wanted on felony charges. He was also discovered operating a 2003 Lexus that was reported stolen on Dec. 23.

The suspect failed to obey the officer's commands to step out of the vehicle and fled the scene traveling Highway 24 West with the officer in pursuit.

As the pursuit left the city of Clinton, Sampson County Sheriff's officers took over the pursuit, traveling into Cumberland County and Fayetteville on Highway 24. The suspect vehicle traveled Bragg Boulevard to the dead end at Fort Bragg where the suspect crashed into the barricade causing the vehicle to catch fire. Robinson was then taken into custody.

Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County EMS responded to the scene. The suspect was transported to the Sampson County Detention Center after being checked out by EMS. There were no reported injuries.

Assistance was requested from the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, and the NC Highway Patrol. Fort Bragg authorities were notified.