Clinton man arrested in Murphy USA burglary

Oct. 29—CLINTON — Police arrested a 51-year-old Clinton man Wednesday for a burglary at Murphy USA gas station Saturday.

Clinton Police arrested Melvin C. Johnson and charged him with burglary in the third degree, lottery forgery or theft of ticket and criminal mischief in the third degree, Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a press release Thursday.

Johnson threw a rock through a class door of the business to gain entry and stole merchandise and lottery tickets, police said. Johnson is in custody in the Clinton County Jail.

Police continue to investigate the incident, the press release said. Anyone who has information about the crimes should call Clinton Police Capt. John Davis at 563-243-1457, Gyrion said.