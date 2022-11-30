Clinton man charged with attempted murder

Nov. 30—CLINTON — A Clinton man out on probation for two weapons-related convictions has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting early Friday morning outside a Clinton apartment complex.

Steve D. Hester, 32, is accused of shooting his brother in the chest shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at Nottingham West Apartments, 2715 S. 18th St., Clinton, according to court documents. Hester lives at the complex in apartment 221, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, an apartment complex resident heard seven to eight gunshots and someone yelling for help around 12:50 a.m. The resident found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest and an exit wound on his back outside apartment 208.

Clinton police, who had been dispatched to the scene when multiple calls were made to Clinton County Communications about shots fired at the apartment complex, were told by the victim that his brother, whom he identified as Hester, had shot him. Another witness who resides at the apartment complex said he heard two males arguing prior to hearing several gunshots.

The victim, who is from Chicago, was transported by city ambulance to MercyOne Clinton for treatment of his injuries. The victim also told a police officer during the ambulance ride that he had been shot by his brother.

According to court documents, officers located shell casings on the sidewalk in front of apartment 111.

Hester currently is on probation in Scott County after pleading guilty in September 2020 to being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a July 2018 shooting in Bettendorf. He was charged with attempted murder in that case as well as willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records.

He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm as a habitual offender and in November 2020 was sentenced to 15 years in prison with a mandatory minimum period of three years, with credit for time spent in the Scott County Jail in connection with the case. However, the prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation, pending good behavior, for three years. The other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.

Then, in January 2022, Hester pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense of third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree operating while under the influence, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with a December 2021 Clinton County case. In that case, he was arrested for a Dec. 5 incident in which he was accused of intentionally ramming his vehicle into another vehicle driven by an ex-girlfriend near a Clinton car wash. He originally was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony and operating while intoxicated. An assault with a dangerous weapon charge was added through amended trial information on Jan. 28.

In that case, he was sentenced on the criminal mischief and weapon charges to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. On the OWI charge, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. He also was placed on one year of probation.

Hester, who was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, is currently held in the Clinton County Jail. No bond has been set.