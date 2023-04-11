Clinton man charged with first-degree robbery

Apr. 10—CLINTON — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Clinton man arrested on robbery, drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was served at his residence Friday afternoon.

Caleb J. McManus, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, armed with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony; three counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D Felony; one count of intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony; and one count of being ineligible for a permit to carry weapons, a serious misdemeanor. He also is accused of two counts of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, Clinton police on Wednesday responded to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way, Clinton, for a robbery that occurred at a different location. A 16-year-old juvenile, identified as CF, reported to police he was just at 416 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. A, where he was robbed. CF was attempting to sell his PlayStation 4 to MacManus, according to the criminal complaint.

The juvenile said he arrived at 416 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 1, and met with McManus inside the apartment. CF said McManus displayed a silver revolver and a black handgun by pointing it at CF, who said he then fled out of the house and left behind his PS4, a black PS4 controller, a blue camo PS4 controller and a black iPhone. CF said he did not know McManus prior to this event.

A video was obtained from a nearby business that does show a subject running away from the area of the apartment around the time of the reported incident, according to the complaint.

The next day, Clinton police responded to Hy-Vee, where a 15-year-old male was in his underwear. This juvenile also reported he was robbed at 416 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. A. He stated he was robbed of his clothing and tablet and that the offenders had guns. He said that a 15-year-old juvenile, identified as GG, contacted him and asked him if he needed any marijuana or pills. The complaint said the juvenile agreed to purchase pills and marijuana from GG at 416 7th Ave. South, Apt. A, for $10.

The juvenile said that when he arrived, McManus displayed a silver revolver and a black handgun and that McManus took his black tablet with a cracked screen and an"M"on the back, a black coat, black khaki-style pants with zippers on both sides, a navy colored button-up shirt, black tennis shoes with white laces size 5 or 6, and $10. The juvenile also reported that McManus struck him in the head with the silver pistol and told him to get out.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday, Clinton police executed the search warrant at 416 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. A, where they found several firearms, narcotics and stolen property, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyron said in a press release. Officers located McManus in the master bedroom upon entry. He was detained and transported to the Clinton Police Department for questioning and taken into custody.

His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. April 18.

The Clinton Police Department and the Blackhawk Area Task Force are continuing their investigation.