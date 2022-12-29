Clinton man charged after multi-county chase, fiery Fort Bragg wreck

Dec. 29—The pursuit of a wanted suspect, which began at Royal Lane Park in Clinton and extended on N.C. 24 all the way to Fayetteville, ultimately ended in a fiery wreck and the arrest of a Clinton man, authorities said Wednesday.

Clinton Police Department officials released details on the chase, which ended with the arrest of Kenya Matthew Robinson, 32, of Clinton, who received a slew of charges in the incident.

According to police, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a Clinton Police officer was patrolling Royal Lane Park and "saw a suspicious vehicle blacked out near the swimming pool," a press release from the department stated. The officer called in the vehicle registration and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle attempted to leave the area.

As the officer approached the driver's window, police said, he recognized the driver as a man wanted on felony charges. The suspect was operating a 2003 Lexus reported stolen on Dec. 23, according to reports.

"The suspect failed to obey the officer's commands to step out of the vehicle and fled the scene traveling Highway 24 West with the officer in pursuit," the department release stated.

As the pursuit left the City of Clinton limits, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office assisted and took over the pursuit. Officers pursued the vehicle westbound on N.C. 24 into Fayetteville. The vehicle continued onto Bragg Boulevard to the dead end at Fort Bragg, crashing into the barricade and causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The suspect, Robinson, was taken into custody on a number of felony offenses.

The Fayetteville Fire Department and Cumberland County EMS responded to the scene. Robinson was transported to the Sampson County Detention Center after being checked out by EMS. There were no injuries reported on the scene, authorities said.

Assistance was requested from the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, and the NC Highway Patrol. Fort Bragg authorities were notified.

The Clinton Police Department charged Robinson with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. Subsequent charges were also expected to be filed for larceny of a motor vehicle following investigation. Additionally, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office charged Robinson with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession of cocaine. He also received a charge of speeding.

Robinson was placed under a secured bond of $16,000, local jail records show.