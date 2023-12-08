Clinton man dead after truck leaves road, hits trees in New Franklin crash

A 42-year-old man is dead after his truck veered off the road in New Franklin on Thursday night and struck multiple trees, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

The patrol identified the driver as Jon T. Miller of Clinton.

The crash occurred at about 10:34 p.m. on West Nimisila Road just west of Redbird Terrace. A 2008 Dodge Ram truck driven by Miller was westbound when it went off the right side of the road, troopers said.

Miller struck several trees and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

