Clinton man killed in crash in Oak Ridge Friday night

A Clinton man was killed Friday night in Oak Ridge when the vehicle he was driving left the road, striking two utility poles and a tree, and then rolled down an embankment.

Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36, died at the scene, according to a city of Oak Ridge news release. There were no other people in the vehicle.

The crash happened at approximately 11:22 p.m. on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road. Trinidad was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue.

The Oak Ridge Police Department and Fire Department, and the Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to help with cleanup at the scene. The area of South Illinois Avenue and Lafayette Avenue was shutdown to traffic until shortly before 3 a.m., according to the ORPD's Nixle alert system post.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on Twitter@ridgernewsed.

