Clinton man pleads not guilty to murder charge

Jan. 19—Marquis Denyae Winston, 33, of Clinton, pled not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the Dec. 31 fatal shooting of James McKinley Douglas Jr, 50, of Clinton.

Winston has been charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and dominion or control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.

Winston also elected for the right to a speedy trial which, under Iowa Code, is to be held on or before April 8 before Seventh Judicial District of Iowa Court Judge Jeffrey D. Bert.

Attorney Sarah Oldsen has been appointed as second chair to assist Attorney Mary Wolfe in representing the defendant.

Winston currently remains in custody in the Clinton County jail.