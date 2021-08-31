Clinton man sentenced to federal prison

Aug. 31—DAVENPORT — A Clinton man has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Ray Daytrel Hopkins, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term. He also must pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund and $6,000 in restitution.

Hopkins was accused of possessing multiple videos of nude minor females on his camera's SD card and for having sexually explicit images of minor females on his cell phone. He pleaded guilty to the charge April 9, admitting to knowingly possessing pornographic visual depictions. He was sentenced Aug. 24 by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose.

According to court documents, Hopkins was identified by law enforcement when an SD card from a camera belonging to him was turned over to the Clinton Police Department. Upon reviewing the SD card's contents, law enforcement uncovered multiple videos of nude minor females, according to a press release issued by the U.S. District Court's Southern District of Iowa.

Law enforcement then executed a search warrant at Hopkins' residence and seized additional electronic devices. On Hopkins' cell phone, law enforcement located the additional sexually explicit images of minor females.

The Clinton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.