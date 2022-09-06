Clinton man submits guilty plea in incest, sex abuse case

Sep. 6—CLINTON — A Clinton man accused of having sexual contact with three female family members and fathering children with two of them has pleaded guilty to three sex crimes in connection with the case.

Richard E. Clark, 54, has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sex abuse, a Class C felony, and one count of incest, a Class D felony, and faces a possible 20 years in prison if his written plea is accepted. A court hearing to accept his plea has been set for Oct. 13 in Clinton County District Court.

Clark was arrested in May on charges alleging he sexually abused the females over several years in Missouri and Clinton. An investigation began locally in March 2021, when the Sedalia, Missouri, Police Department contacted the Clinton Police Department in reference to Clark and a sexual abuse investigation. During the investigation, it was determined Clark had sexual contact with three female family members, court records state. In Iowa, a family member is defined as being an ancestor, descendant, brother or sister of whole or half blood, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew.

The court affidavit states Clark is accused of having sex with one of the females from 1998-2004, and that it began when the female was younger than 10 and stopped when she was 16. A second female told police Clark began sexually abusing her when she was 10 and that it continued from 2000 to about 2008, and that Clark treated her like a wife. She had a child at the age of 17, according to court records.

The third female family member said Clark began sexually abusing her when she was 11, and that he sexually abused her from 2002 to 2006, until she turned 15. She said the sexual abuse occurred at least once a month, according to court records. She became pregnant, delivering a child in 2007 when she was 16 years old.

Buccal swabs tested at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab determined Clark is the father of both children.

According to court documents, eight other charges — two counts of second-degree sex abuse, four counts of third-degree sex abuse, and two counts of incest — will be dropped because they are not within the statute of limitations. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of second-degree sex abuse will be dismissed, with court costs assessed to Clark.

He will be remain jailed in Clinton County without bond, pending sentencing.