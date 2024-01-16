Clinton Police Department identifies robbery suspect

Jan. 16—CLINTON — At about 9:46 a.m. on Saturday, the Clinton Police Department responded to a robbery at Clinton National Bank at 2350 Lincoln Way.

Ongoing investigation has resulted in the offender being identified as Brian George McKinzie, 53.

The Clinton Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree robbery pursuant to Iowa Code.

"This was a robbery with no weapon displayed," Clinton Chief of Police Kevin Gyrion told The Herald. "We have some video of the suspect. He handed the teller a note and fled with the money."

The suspect, however, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a release from the Clinton Police Department. If spotted, do not approach and call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on the case or the offender's location should call the Clinton Police Department at (563) 243-1458. Provide information anonymously to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at (563) 242-6595 or (888) 883-8015.