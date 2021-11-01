Clinton Police reports

Oct. 31—Oct. 21

—A 15-year-old was arrested at Ninth Avenue South and South 12th Street for two counts of eluding, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of obstruct emergency 911.

Oct. 22

—Isaac J. Rowden III, 25, was arrested at Sixth Street and North Bluff Boulevard for three counts of an in-county arrest warrant and one count of interference with official acts.

Oct. 23

—Irene V. Robichaud, 35, was arrested at Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and driving while license is denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Oct. 24

—Michael P. George, 44, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 127, on an in-county arrest warrant.

—Dontavius S. Griswold, 21, was arrested at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., on an out-of-county arrest warrant.

—Shelly R. Haley, 55, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street for possession of a controlled substance, third offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 34, was arrested in the 500 block alley between Second and Third avenues south for possession of a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possess firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

—Stephen C. Van Horn, 65, was arrested at 17th Avenue North and North Third Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.

—Alexis S. Walters, 38, was arrested at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., for fifth-degree theft.

—Jason J. Yi, 34, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 26

—Nichole M. Atha, 40, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, for public intoxication, first offense; and trespass.

—Bishop K. Sibley, 26, was arrested at 635 First Ave., on a warrant of arrest.

—Thomas J. Weideman, 37, was arrested at 208 Ninth Ave. North for domestic abuse assault, strangulation with bodily injury; and obstruct emergency 911.

Oct. 27

—Paul G. Horn Jr., 25, was arrested at 635 First Ave., on an out of county arrest warrant.

—Travis T. Moore, 42, was arrested at 519 Ninth Ave. South, Apt. 4, on an out of county arrest warrant.

Oct. 28

—Nathaniel Brooks, 34, was arrested at 1155 14th Ave. NW, Apt. 16, for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.

—Israel B. Williams, 24, was arrested at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., on an out-of-county arrest warrant.

Oct. 29

—Electra R. Daehler, 28, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 64, on an in-county arrest warrant.

—Ryan P. Harris, 31, was arrested at Dollar General, 1528 Camanche Ave., for fifth-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.

—Breanna R. McGoldrick, 23, was arrested at 2104 Camanche Ave., for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.

—Samuel D. McQuay, 23, was arrested at 1141 13th Ave. North, Apt. 14A, for second-degree theft.

—Dillon J. Schnitzler, 31, was arrested at 432 10th Ave. South, Apt. 2, on an in-county arrest warrant.