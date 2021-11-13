Clinton police reports

Nov. 13—Nov. 2

—Melvin C. Johnson, 51, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, on an in-county arrest warrant.

Nov. 3

—Marshall W. Barr, 30, was arrested at 1419 Seventh St. NW, on an in-county arrest warrant.

—Monica M. Cadogan, 22, was arrested at North Bluff Boulevard and North Sixth Street for intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jakob M. Rathje, 44, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, on an in-county arrest warrant.

Nov. 4

—Casey S. Barry, 27, was arrested at Fourth Avenue North and North Fifth Street on an out of county arrest warrant and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

—Christopher J. Rickertsen, 35, was arrested at Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., for third-degree burglary.

Nov. 5

—A 14-year-old was arrested at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW, for threat of terrorism.

—Michael E. Davis Sr., 59, was arrested at 2317 N. Seventh St. on an in-county arrest warrant.

—Nelson T. Grismore II, 36, was arrested at 1826 1/2 N. Second St., for domestic abuse assault, first offense; and interference with official acts.

—Ronald L. Hamilton Jr., 32, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., on an in-county arrest warrant.

Nov. 6

—Jarrod C. Meurs, 40, was arrested at Eighth Avenue South and South Seventh Street for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

—Robert E. Miller, 50, was arrested at Ninth Avenue South and South Bluff Boulevard for operating while under the influence, first offense.

Nov. 7

—Nicholas J. Fox, 41, was arrested at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, for driving while barred.

—Derik L. Kohl, 31, was arrested at Ohana's Neighborhood Bar, 92 Main Ave., for public intoxication, first offense.

Nov. 8

—Jeremy W. Anderson, 35, was arrested at 817 20th Ave. North for obstruct emergency 911 and domestic abuse assault, first offense, causing bodily injury.

—David A. Baldridge, 20, was arrested at 530 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 3, on a bench warrant.

—Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was arrested at 241 Seventh Ave. North, for public intoxication, first offense.

—Morgen M. Firrell, 24, was arrested at 530 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 3, on a bench warrant.

—Dallas J. Koch, 35, was arrested at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, on a bench warrant.

—Jamie S. Steele, 50, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on an out of county arrest warrant.

—Emrico J. Williams, 36, was arrested at 520 N. Third St. for disorderly conduct, fighting; public intoxication, first offense and interference with official acts, bodily injury result.

Nov. 9

—Mason M. Champion, 18, was arrested at 440 Fourth Ave. North on a bench warrant.

—Jacob Dick, 49, was arrested at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 204, on a bench warrant.

—Sherry D. Julian, 43, was arrested at 557 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 2, on a bench warrant.

—Edson S. Quintana Chavez, 29, was arrested at 117 36th Ave. North for domestic abuse assault.

Nov. 10

—Philip J. Bacunawa, 43, was arrested at North Sixth Street and North Bluff Boulevard on an in-county arrest warrant and for possession of a controlled substance, third offense.

—Lorri A. Fersch, 45, was arrested at the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, on an in county arrest warrant.

—Kamillia R. Fisher, 30, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county arrest warrant.

—Lashelle Harris, 47, was arrested at 562 Seventh Ave. South on a bench warrant.

—Kelidean M. Kampe, 41, was arrested in the 300 block of South Third Street for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

—William J. Kassel, 41, was arrested at 515 Seventh Ave. South on an out-of-county arrest warrant.