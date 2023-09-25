Some Clinton residents seek to redraw Summit County line, put village inside Stark

For many Summit County residents, the Ohio Veterans' Memorial Park is the most recognizable feature of Clinton, located in the southwest corner of the county. Some residents are trying to gather support for a move to Stark County.

A petition circulating in Clinton Village is asking residents of the Summit County community to support a move to Stark County.

As some of the village's 1,200 residents see it, becoming the northwest tip of Stark County comes with potential benefits such as easing property tax increases seen throughout the state this year, removing the E-Check vehicle testing requirement and placing Clinton in the same county as Canal Fulton, where Northwest Local School District is based.

The idea has gained the attention, if not the support, of Village Council, which discussed the movement at recent meetings.

It’s also an under-the-radar effort, with residents who support the idea remaining tight-lipped despite social media posts promoting the petition.

An old idea to move from Summit County to Stark County

The idea appears to have some ongoing support, as it has surfaced before in the village.

It popped up again recently on social media, with a post from Facebook user Amy Grace on a page about village happenings. The post contained an image of a list of reasons such a move would benefit residents.

A social media post no longer available contains this list of reasons for Clinton Village residents to become part of Stark County.

Grace said in online comments that she's gathering signatures for the effort. Although the petition effort couldn't obtain a booth at the village's recent Apple Fest, Grace posted that she would solicit signatures from another booth.

Council discusses petition without taking a position

At their Tuesday meeting, council members engaged with a local resident who inquired about the effort.

"We all have opinions," councilman Kent Goch said. "As a council, we don't have a position at this point."

Much of the discussion focused on the level of support for a move to Stark.

Councilwoman Marissa Gensimore said she was aware of the effort, but any movement would require significant effort and money.

"As a councilperson, I know that it's going to cost a lot of money to even look into it," Gensimore said. "...I would not support looking into it unless you brought me enough signatures from the Village of Clinton."

Other council members said if the majority of residents supported such a move, they'd be obligated to look into it.

'They're trying to jump into something'

Former Village Council Member Sharley Greer, who responded to a post on the petition, said in a phone interview that the movement was too premature for an opinion on its worth.

"I would have to have a lot more information before I would consider it," Greer said. "They're trying to jump into something without knowing what the [heck] they're getting into."

Greer, who worked for Summit County before retiring, said some residents of the village feel overlooked by the county.

"A lot of the folks down here in Clinton feel left out of the bigger picture," Greer said. "They think Stark County will save them."

'So much that Summit County does for us'

In a recent phone interview, Clinton Mayor Bud McDaniel said the issue has been circulating for years, and it resurfaced after recent property tax increases. Stark County residents and businesses are also dealing with higher property valuations, as are homeowners across the state.

"There's so much that Summit County does for us," he said. "I have no idea if Stark County would do the same."

Grace said in a phone interview Friday that she's decided to put a hold on gathering signatures until she finds out more about the process. She said at the end of the road she lives near, three counties — Summit, Stark and Wayne — come together.

"When all this got started, too many questions came up from the community [to answer]," she said. "I'm backing out until I know they have more information. Until somebody answers some of those questions, I'm out."

At the county level, Greta Johnson, chief of staff for Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, and County Councilwoman Bethany McKenney both said the county hadn't been made aware of the residents' concerns.

McDaniel said he considers it highly unlikely the proposal will expand enough to require Village Council's consideration.

"I just don't see it happening," he said.

More: Big issue in little village: In Clinton and throughout Summit County, levies are on ballot

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Some Clinton residents want village to leave Summit County for Stark