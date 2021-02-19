Clinton shades Cruz: ‘Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog’

Ny Magee
The republican senator has been catching heat for fleeing Texas to Cancun amid the brutal winter storm

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appears to have taken aim at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) for flying with his family to Cancun, Mexico, amid the brutal winter storm that has left millions of Texans without water and power.

Without explicitly naming Cruz, Clinton tweeted, “Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog.” Her statement follows reports that the senator left his poodle behind in the bitter cold as he fled the state for some fun in the sun.

Read More: Texts reveal Ted Cruz, wife wanted to flee ‘freezing’ home amid Texas crisis

Reporter Michael Hardy snapped a photo from outside Cruz’s Houston home, in which the family dog Snowflake can be seen looking through a glass door. After the image went viral, Hardy said a security guard was at the home caring for the pooch, per The Hill.

Getty
Getty

theGRIO previously reported that Cruz came under intense criticism when he and his family flew to Mexican as Texas is under a state of emergency. An unprecedented winter storm has left millions in the dark as freezing cold temperatures have caused power outages and treacherous road conditions.

Cruz swiftly returned to Texas after intense backlash. Hardy noted that the power in the Republican senator’s home was out when his family left for Mexico but came back on while Cruz was gone.

“Snowflake was in the cold for part of a day, but it could well have been longer,” Hardy tweeted.

Cruz released a statement amid the uproar, explaining that the trip to Cancun was only meant to accompany his young daughters.

“With schools cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” the statement read.

Read More: Ted Cruz returning to Texas after leaving for Cancun amid power outage

Upon arriving back in Texas on Thursday, Cruz critics have been calling on him to resign.

Meanwhile, one pet lover has launched the Twitter account, @TedCruzPoodle, and the bio reads, “Hi! I’m Ted Cruz’s poodle, Snowflake, living my best life while Texas freezes over & my a-hole dad is in Cancun. #Justice4Snowflake #TedFled.”

