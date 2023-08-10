Clinton Township Police issue warning of caller impersonating officer
The Clinton Township Police Department issued a warning after multiple reports of an unknown caller impersonating a police officer surfaced.
Police said the subject randomly contacted people over the telephone, identifying themselves as Detective Anderson from the Clinton Township Police Department, according to a news release.
Similarities amongst the fake calls include:
Lack of caller ID
The subject saying “This call is being recorded”
The phrases “Are you on a secure line?” or “Are you in a confidential area?”
Identifying themselves as “Officer Jay Anderson badge number 338C” with the “Clinton Township Police Department”
Using police terms such as “10-4”
Police say they would never ask for one’s financial information or ask for any payment over the phone. If targeted by the scam, contact Captain Blake at (586) 493-7857.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Clinton Township Police warn against possible scam