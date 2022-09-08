Clinton Township police searching for bikers who assaulted, robbed motorist

CLINTON TOWNSHIP – Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a group of motorcyclists who assaulted and robbed a 62-year-old man after a near collision last week.

Township police were dispatched around 10:12 a.m. Sept. 3 on reports of an assault in progress on Cokesbury Road, stemming from a near collision between a vehicle and a group of 13 motorcyclists, authorities said.

"A group of motorcyclists had dragged the victim from his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his cellphone," said Police Chief Thomas DeRosa.

A patrolman attempted to stop the group on Cokesbury Road, but they fled at high speeds on Route 22 westbound. Another patrolman saw the group of 13 approach Petticoat lane on Route 22 and pursued them until they exited onto Route 173, Exit 11, in Union Township, authorities said.

"At this point, (the patrolman) was able to obtain a partial New York registration along with the specific make and model of the motorcycle," DeRosa said, before the patrolman terminated the pursuit.

Potential charges for the group include robbery, aggravated assault, and eluding.

Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,500 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-321-0010, go online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com, or use the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Clinton Township NJ road rage suspects sought