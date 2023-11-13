Clintondale Community Schools closed as Clinton Twp. police investigate threat

Clintondale Community Schools — which includes a high school, middle school and three elementary schools — closed Monday "out of caution" as Clinton Township police investigated a threat.

The threat, police said in a statement early Monday, stemmed from an "incident involving several juveniles that occurred over this past weekend" connected to Clintondale High.

A brief notice announcing the closure was also posted on the district web site.

Authorities did not give more details, but said no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigations at 586-493-7856.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Clintondale Community Schools closed as police investigate threat