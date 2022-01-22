Clinton's First National Bank celebrates sesquicentennial

From news reports
·4 min read

Clinton, IL– First National Bank and Trust Company announced the bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

As part of the 150th anniversary celebration, the bank has some exciting initiatives planned which will kick off this month along with client appreciation events later this summer. For more information, visit firstnbtc.com or facebook.com/firstnbtc/.

First National Bank and Trust Company was granted its original charter on January 20, 1872, under the name of the DeWitt County National Bank, and was the first nationally chartered bank in DeWitt County. They continue to operate under that original charter today.

The bank was founded with the capital investment of $50,000 provided by Col. Thomas Snell, J. Thorton Snell and William R. Carle, who became the first president.

As time went on, the bank opened a savings department in connection with the existing commercial department. It also underwent its first remodeling, adding a new feature to banking, safe deposit boxes. By the 1920’s, all banks were required to be chartered by the state of federal government. It was during this period that in 1925, DeWitt County National Bank assumed the assets of the People’s Bank of Clinton.

In 1929, the bank survived a widespread panic that ensued with the crash of the stock market and the Great Depression, under the leadership of bank president Richard Snell. In 1936, Thomas Snell Dinsmore, a grandson of one of the original founders, became president. Just two years later, the bank assumed the assets of the Farmer's and Merchant's Bank of Wapella, IL.

The bank continued to expand throughout the remainder of the 20th Century. In 1948, the bank continued to mirror the growth and modernization of the nation, doubling in size, adding four teller windows, a night depository, two additional vaults and 500 safe deposit boxes. In 1969, there was extensive remodeling and a drive-up facility was built and opened in three years later.

In 1974, the bank's name was changed from DeWitt County National Bank to First National Bank and Trust Company to reflect the addition of the trust department. The trust department handles trusts, durable powers of attorney, land and insurance trusts and estates – very similar today.

The First National Bank and Trust Company celebrated its 125th year of serving DeWitt county in 1997 and added online banking to provide greater client access to their account information in a secure online environment in 2000.

The bank moved locations from 400 S. Side Square to its current location on Kelli Court in 2007.

First National Bank and Trust Company was acquired by TS Banking Group in 2017, a multi-charter bank holding company group, with $1.5 billion in banking and fiduciary assets across Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Colorado and California. The TS Banking Group is headquartered in Treynor, Iowa, which is located in the Omaha, Neb., MSA.

First National Bank and Trust Company acquired State Bank of Arcadia, Wis., from B&E Investments on October 1, 2021 with $210 million in assets. This addition to the company has enhanced the bank’s financial strength, competitive positioning and talented employee base.

Today, First National Bank and Trust Company serves two states, Illinois and Wisconsin, has five locations, employs close to 50 local people and has $400 million in assets.

First National Bank and Trust Company offers a full line of products and services to meet the financial needs of consumers and businesses. The bank is also committed to providing the most advanced, secure and user-friendly bank technology, along with a knowledgeable team and innovative tools to offer the combined comfort of personalized service from their local bank.

As a community bank, First National Bank and Trust Company is an integral part of both the local community and economy. First National Bank is dedicated to community reinvestment and gives 10% of its net income back to the community. Additionally, the bank is committed to teaching financial literacy, hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and nonprofits.

President Josh Shofner commented, “Although much has changed in 150 years, I am proud to say First National Bank and Trust Company has remained committed to the same mission and core values that were instated upon our founding. We are a community bank that is dedicated to investing in the people, businesses and organizations who make our communities a better place to live. We are strong, secure, and excited to continue our legacy for another 150 years.”

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Clinton banks turns 150 years old

