Clintons, Michelle Obama traveling with Bidens to Rosalynn Carter tribute

Former President Clinton and former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama traveled with President Biden to the tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Georgia on Tuesday.

The Clintons and Michelle Obama were listed as passengers on board Air Force One, which flew from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga. Former Virginia Sen. Chuck Robb (D) was also listed as a passenger.

Reporters traveling with the president and first lady Jill Biden did not spot the Clintons or Michelle Obama but presumed they were already on board when the Bidens boarded the plane Tuesday morning.

Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton will join former first ladies Melania Trump and Laura Bush for the service. Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are also expected to attend.

The service is set to take place at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta. Former President Carter, 99, is expected to travel to Atlanta for the service for his late wife.

Rosalynn Carter, who marked her 77th wedding anniversary with Jimmy Carter in July, died last week at 96.

