Clintonville shooting leaves one dead, first homicide in 2022

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Clintonville home early Tuesday morning. His death is the city's first homicide in 2022.

At first glance Tuesday morning, the brick house on the corner of Indianola Avenue and Weber Road, across the street from Savor Growl, looked like every other home on the street.

However, the gravel-like mixture on the back porch of the home, which is divided into four apartment units, shows where a 25-year-old man died.

Columbus police were called to the Clintonville home on the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. There, they found the man, who has not yet been publicly identified pending the notification of his family. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating a potential motive but said a man was seen running from the area after the shooting.

The man's death is the city's first homicide in 2022.

