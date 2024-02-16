Clintonville woman faces felony bomb scare charge after threat against Oshkosh house of worship

OSHKOSH ― A 65-year-old Clintonville woman who was arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat against a local house of worship in late January could face prison time.

Pauline Marie Beyer has been charged in Winnebago County Circuit Court with felony bomb scare and, if convicted, could face a possible 18-month sentence, two years of extended supervision and a fine up to $10,000.

Beyer was arrested after officers were notified Jan. 29 a religious leader reported receiving a phone call from a female stating, “I’m going to blow up your church in three hours.”

According to court documents, Beyer admitted to making the bomb threat, saying she only did so “to get the FBI to come to her residence and help her.”

Beyer contends she has no lights and is unable to leave her residence, alleging, according to court documents, that her local police department is keeping her hostage in her own home.

Beyer said she just looked up a temple online and the one in the 1100 block of Algoma Boulevard in Oshkosh was the first one that popped up, so that is why she chose that location.

Her cash bond was set at $5,000, which online court records show was posted Feb. 12. She's next scheduled to be in court at 8:30 a.m. March 7 for further proceedings.

