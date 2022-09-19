Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' (ASX:CUV) earnings growth rate lags the 25% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It's been a soft week for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) shares, which are down 14%. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 206% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 50% decline over the last twelve months.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 25% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 50% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 25%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

